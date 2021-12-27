“Did Nikola Jokic just twerk before jump ball!?”: Denver Nuggets reigning MVP makes the referee laugh out loud right before tip off against Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic proved why people call him The Joker last night. He had referee Billy Kennedy dying of laughter before the jump ball.

Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets put up a show Sunday night despite several key players missing. While most teams are operating without their superstars recently due to the Covid outbreak, it has been the case for Denver Nuggets since the start of the season.

The reigning MVP is doing everything in his capacity to keep the team in playoffs contention until MPJ and Jamal Murray return. LA Clippers are in a similar position with Kawhi Leonard out. Last night’s matchup came down to the wire but the monstrous double-double by The Joker ultimately put the Nuggets at 6th spot in the western conference.

Any other referee would’ve given Nikola Jokic a technical for twerking

As the game was about to tip-off, Nikola Jokic and Ivica Zubac were in position for the jump ball. Out of nowhere, Nikola Jokic started twerking and Billy Kennedy couldn’t help but laugh out loud. He walked away for a second not able to control his laughter.

Every fan appreciated the fact that he took it in the right way and didn’t assess him with a tech for obstruction of the game. We have all seen players get T’ed up for the silliest of reasons. Jokic’s twerking had the Clippers laughing as well.

When it came to the game though, Jokic was in no mood for any antics. He had an incredible night with 26 points and 22 rebounds. In addition, he stuffed his stat sheet with 8 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Nuggets have a tough schedule coming up with Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz all packed into one week.

