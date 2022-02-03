“Kobe!”: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma pays homage to the Lakers legend after hitting his signature turnaround fadeaway against Joel Embiid and the 76ers

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reacts to his own insanely difficult turn-around jumper against the 76ers

Kyle Kuzma is really starting to blossom into a near All-Star level player already. Heck, according to many, he could even be good enough to be an All-Star already.

This season, the former Lakers man is averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, while shooting 46% from the field, and 34% from beyond the arc. Better yet, in the last 5 games especially, Kuz has recorded 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, per game, while shooting 50% from the field, and 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Yeah, needless to say, that isn’t the same Kuzma who played for the Lakers.

Speaking of the Lakers though, the Wizards star recently hit a shot that was very reminiscent of a certain legend of the franchise. And after the game, the man even decided to officially pay homage to him.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kyle Kuzma pays homage to Kobe Bryant while replying to a clip of himself imitating his turnaround jumper

You probably don’t need us to tell you how much of a great Kobe Bryant was. The Black Mamba was so hard working during his time in the league, and even during his time on this planet in general, that now, even after his death, he inspires millions around the world, every day, including Kyle Kuzma himself.

So, when he hit a pretty similar shot to the one above, he decided to pay homage to Kobe as soon as he could.

Kobe indeed.

