“Brook Lopez Is the Odds on Favorite to Win DPOY!”: Vegas picks Bucks player over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Rest of the NBA for Massive Award

Nov 21, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) react after a Bucks score against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

So far this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has quietly been putting up some really good numbers. He is averaging 30.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1 block per game. And of course, the Bucks are still 2nd in the East, despite no Khris Middleton.

Now, due to these performances, he is most certainly getting some attention for MVP once again. However, if you had to choose a player to win DPOY from this team, who would you choose?

Now, most may choose Giannis Antetokounmpo again here. However, it appears that the experts out there in Vegas has a completely different opinion on the matter.

Brook Lopez is now the favorite to win DPOY according to the experts in Vegas

It is often said that Vegas always knows something we don’t. And why wouldn’t they?

They are the ones they create the betting odds, which are so often almost creepily accurate. However, as Reddit user ‘DrOzmitazBuckhank’ recently discovered, the experts may have gone too far.

Here is what they said in their post, on the social media platform.

Brook Lopez is now the odds-on favorite for DPOY according to Vegas. 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Betting Odds (vegasinsider.com) This is wild to me. Brook Lopez has undergone like 4 separate career changes. From the Nets all-time franchise scoring leader to Splash Mountain, to NBA Champion, to current DPOY leader.

Brook Lopez sure is an amazing player and has even been a swiss army knife for the Bucks at times.

When he is in the line-up, while he may not be the nimblest player in the world, he gets things done.

But still, DPOY over anyone else in the NBA, including Giannis Antetokounmpo?

How does Brook Lopez’s Defensive Rating stack up against Giannis Antetokounmpo so far this season?

Defensive rating is a rather simple, yet accurate advanced statistic. It is simply a measure of how many points a player or a team gives up on average per 100 possessions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez out here beating up Benny the Bull 🤣pic.twitter.com/ur2EZQPkR6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2022

Now, so far this season, Giannis has a defensive rating of 103.5. In comparison, Brook Lopez is just off by a little, with a rating of 104.4.

Overall, their numbers are quite similar.

But, unless Vegas is seeing some kind of massively important factor that we can’t this one makes no sense to us.

