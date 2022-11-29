“When I wake up!”: Kevin Durant Nonchalantly Dismisses his Ultra-efficient Scoring Spectacle vs Magic

Nov 28, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan (2) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has a nickname, “Easy Money Sniper”. The reason for that is the fact that he makes scoring a basketball look like child’s play. And yet, if anyone tries to be like him, they will fail miserably.

Tonight he lived up to that nickname in spectacular fashion. And he was rather nonchalant about it. Of course, a guy like Durant would add a tinge of humor in his post-game interview but being so dismissive is a big flex, more on that later.

Durant led the Nets to yet another victory this season, something we have to get accustomed to, and his numbers prove that despite being 34, he is still unguardable.

The Brooklyn Nets are now a .500 team and are steadily climbing the Eastern Conference standings. They have a tough task ahead of them but they now look like they are in cruise control. Durant’s comment reflects the team’s attitude.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant Walked Away With 4 Friends From 20 Years in NBA”: Caron Butler Once Revealed How He Made It to The Mamba’s Tight Circle

“When I wake up!”: Kevin Durant is a man on a mission

When asked, “when do you know you’re in the rhythm for a binge like that?”

Durant’s answer was a cool, “uhh, when I wake up!”. The last time we heard this answer it was from Jevon Carter and while that may not have possessed the authenticity, this response from KD certainly does.

“When I wake up.” – Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/RkndfB45nR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 29, 2022

His stat line tonight was a display of pure hooping prowess.

Kevin Durant tonight: 45 Points

7 Rebounds

5 Assists

2 Steals

2 Blocks

79 FG%

60 3P%

100 FT% BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/CQx73DUPrj — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) November 29, 2022

But another point to note is how efficient he was!

Also read: “Michael Jordan Would Have Given Up the Bulls for Knicks”: Jerry Reinsdorf Threatened to Sue MJ for ‘Multi-Million’ Deal

Kevin Durant’s incredibly efficient display helps carry his team from the brink

It is looking routine nowadays, where KD suits up and then proceeds to carry his team on his back.

Tonight, however, was special. It was arguably a top-5 performance and not only because of the numbers but because of highly efficient he was.

That was a TOP 5 Kevin Durant performance ever, blessed to have watched it. — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) November 29, 2022

He put up 45 on an 80-60-100 split!

No importance to the game but I don’t remember really ever seeing him put up 45 on 80-60-100 splits. — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) November 29, 2022

As Tim Reynolds pointed out, he missed only 5 shots in the whole night. Staggering.

Kevin Durant has taken 22 shots so far tonight and missed only five of them. Kevin Durant remains excellent at basketball. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 29, 2022

Will Kevin Durant continue to put up such performances? According to coach Vaughn, absolutely.

Jacque Vaughn on Kevin Durant: “He just keeps doing it.” pic.twitter.com/tZTsHqbole — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 29, 2022

Also read: Charles Barkley Once Called 3-Year Senior Dominique Wilkins his Childhood Idol and Shocked Shaquille O’Neal and Co