“Michael Jackson was similar to Michael Jordan, neither looked human to me, man!”: Allen Iverson discusses how the King of Pop reminded him of the Bulls legend

Allen Iverson compares meeting Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson on an interview with Shannon Sharpe

We all need to put some more respect on Allen Iverson’s name.

This man’s NBA height may have been listed at 6 feet, but let’s be honest, he was 5’11” on a good day. And despite that major disadvantage, not only was he the first overall pick, he even went on to surpass all expectations put on him by the NBA community.

Now, it isn’t exactly a secret that despite their difference in size, Michael Jordan was AI’s biggest idol. The Hall of Famer has spoken on several occasions about how starstruck he was when he first met his Airness. And until now, he hadn’t mentioned any other individual in the world who made him feel the same way.

But ladies and gentlemen, that has changed.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Allen Iverson describes feeling faint when he first saw Michael Jackson in person, saying he felt similarly about Michael Jordan

Recently, Allen Iverson got on former NFL star, and Undisputed co-host, Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, ‘Club Shay Shay’.

During his appearance, they talked about Michael Jordan’s influence, and how the man didn’t seem real to them, and how not many people have made them feel this way at all. And that’s when Allen Iverson had a little anecdote to tell. Peep the clip in the tweet below from the timestamp of 2:10.

A.I. almost fainted when he met Michael Jackson 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SWkRA9sw7F — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 30, 2021

Frankly, when you hear these things about both Michael Jackson and Michael Jordan, sure you laugh. But at the same time, you never once disagree with a single word that is said, and justifiably so.

During their primes, these individuals seemed like gods amongst mere humans. And because of it, we will always appreciate their greatness in their respective art forms.

