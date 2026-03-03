“It’s A Bad Look”: Luka Doncic’s Ribbing With JJ Redick On Live TV Worries Charlie Villanueva

It was a near-textbook perfect weekend for the Los Angeles Lakers, who first beat the Warriors on Saturday and followed it up with a victory over the Sacramento Kings at home the next day. The only hiccup? A potential rift between Luka Doncic and head coach JJ Redick, which could have long term implications.

Redick at a point during the Saturday showdown against The Dubs, pulled Doncic from the game. As he was headed to the bench, he got an earful from Redick, which the Slovenian just waved away. But the Lakers coach wasn’t done speaking his mind. When he was done, Doncic had to be held back from teammates.

It was far from the Malice at the Palace, but it was still a moment that had everyone talking, including former player Charlie Villanueva. The ex-Bucks forward shared his thoughts on the confrontation during the latest episode of his To The Baha podcast. While he sympathized with Doncic, he also advised him not to let it happen again.

“That’s what they say with the Luka sh** the emotions get the best of him, always crying to the refs. But it’s a bad look when you are doing it to your coach. Coach trying to talk to you whether coach is right, wrong or whatever it is.

“You got to remember there is f***ING 20 thousand people and they got motherf***ing cameras everywhere,” said Villanueva.

Now, while Villanueva does not know what was said during the verbal exchange, he has a point. A coach and a player can disagree, but needing to be held back suggests there was real tension. On the other hand, Redick and Doncic are very close, so it is far more likely that some heated words were exchanged and the issue was squashed once they got to the locker room.

But Villanueva still thinks the moment was a bad look for The Don. “You have to be mindful of that sh**. So if he took you out or you don’t like something, address him at halftime, address him after the game, address f***ing him the next day or wherever it is. It says a lot about Luka more than it does J.J.”

This might end up being one of those non-stories that actually helps LA. The Lakers are not trying to win Twitter, they are trying to win in May and June. Sometimes that means uncomfortable, emotional moments between two hyper-competitive minds who both see the game at a genius level. If that tension is rooted in accountability and not ego, it can sharpen a contender.

The real test is not whether they barked at each other on a Saturday night. It is whether they respond with tighter execution and better body language the next time things get chippy. If they do, this whole drama may look more like growing pains than a crack in the foundation.