“Call Up Larry Bird”: Magic Johnson Shares Advice for Caitlin Clark Amidst Rookie Hazing

Caitlin Clark has had a slow start to her rookie season. While she’s been underwhelming so far in the season, the hostile welcome that she’s received from the other members of the WNBA has Magic Johnson concerned. Hence, the NBA legend offers the Indiana Fever guard some advice that could benefit her in the long run.

Magic Johnson isn’t a fan of all the media scrutiny and rookie hazing that Caitlin Clark has had to deal with. Hence, the Los Angeles Lakers legend advised the 22-year-old to seek out Larry Bird for some of his words of wisdom considering that he also went through the same struggles.

“Let me give Caitlin some advice. Call Larry Bird. Ask him for advice,” Magic said.

Earvin also presented Clark with the option of reaching out to him. But because Bird is from Indiana (Clark plays for the Indiana Fever), he can give her better guidance that could be beneficial for a long time.

“She can call me. But Larry is in Indiana, he’s already there. I think he can give her great advice on how to handle this situation because he went through it himself. So it would be a perfect situation,” Magic concluded.

Magic Johnson is spot-on. No other personality in the basketball world will be able to give Clark better advice than the Boston Celtics legend. The two – Clark and Bird – have a lot in common. Apart from the fact that Indiana is a common place for them, both players were highly decorated college basketball players who were touted to make an instant impact on the professional stage.

Hence, the comparisons between Larry Bird-Magic Johnson & Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese are quite accurate.

Magic Johnson compares the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese duo to rivalry with Larry Bird

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s rivalry has garnered a lot of comparisons to the NBA’s greatest rivalry – Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson. Johnson didn’t seem to be insulted by this. In fact, the Hall-Of-Famer liked the similarities being drawn between the two duos and even endorsed the comparisons.

Magic Johnson was on Kimmel last night and said Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are indeed the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird of the WNBA. Watch the full 4:24. Some good stuff from Magic. #WNBA 📹: @JimmyKimmelLive pic.twitter.com/zV6xfZ3hV6 — Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 (@VanshayM) June 7, 2024

Similar to Johnson and Bird, the two WNBA stars had a feisty rivalry during their college days. Both players went up against each other at the NCAA March Madness on numerous occasions and even fought in the National Championship game once. Their rivalry would garner a lot of attention from the sporting world, something that the WNBA has been massively benefitting from.

Apart from several memorable on-court duels, both duos have had numerous run-ins outside the hardwood as well.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were responsible for “reviving” the NBA and given credit for the league’s success. While it is still too early to say the same for Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the WNBA will only hope that the two youngsters have a similar impact.