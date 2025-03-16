Caitlin Clark Fan Page Highlights WNBA Star Matching Stephen Curry’s Efficiency in Insane 3-Point Statistic

Damian Lillard oh-so effortlessly rose up and shot from 33 feet in the Bucks’ last game against the Lakers. This has become the norm for fans to witness night in and night out from the likes of Dame and Stephen Curry. With over a decade of these antics taking place in the NBA, the WNBA has found their own superstar who indulges in these heroics on a regular basis: Caitlin Clark. Clark’s fans even showed up receipts on social media regarding just how brilliant she is from distance.

Responding to the clip of Dame hitting the 33-foot shot, a fan of the Bucks star wrote, “I mean cmon apart from Steph who can do this consistently.” It’s a fair claim since no one else is as popular for doing so in basketball. That’s when a fan of CC pulled up an interesting stat.

The graphic the fan posted showed the average three-point distance between CC, Young, Dame, and Steph. Clark averages 28.04 ft whereas the other three are slightly under 28 ft. While the range showcased by the Fever superstar is impressive, the initial question was centered around consistency.

Clark’s fan had those numbers ready to go as well. The fan stated that CC is tied with Steph, with 17 shots (33.3%), for most shots made between 30-34 feet this year. Lillard is third on the list with 11 (29.7%), and Young holds the fourth spot with 23 (25.6%). Clark doesn’t only have an endless range like Steph, she’s just as consistent as the superstar too.

pic.twitter.com/utPQMUQ17a https://t.co/6WAZiOMAnw — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) March 15, 2025

There aren’t too many words present in the English lexicon that do justice to just how impressive this is from Clark. There was no precedent in women’s basketball prior to her when it came to long range shooting and not only did she achieve this, she did so while hitting shots from Dame/Curry range.

Her work on the floor hasn’t gone unnoticed either. The Warriors superstar has been impressed by her game and has heaped praise on her even before she made her WNBA debut. Leaving the greatest shooter of all time in awe has to be an achievement in itself. It also becomes the root of comparison between the two, which Steph hates.

Stephen Curry believes the Caitlin Clark comparisons are unfair

Steph has never been one to hold back while praising young talent. He is very secure as a superstar and goes out of his way to ensure that people who deserve it, get their moments to shine. He did the same thing for Caitlin when she was making waves in Iowa. During a conversation with Jericka Duncan of CBS News, he was asked about comparisons with CC.

The four-time NBA Champion said, “I think it almost robs her of, like, the rest of her game, because she’s such a good floor, you know, she has her overall, you know, floor game, she’s racking up, you know, close to triple-doubles every night. And, like, her shooting ability is, you know, it’s her superpower, but the rest of her game is as polished as that, and so this is must-see TV.”

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been compared to Steph Curry because of her ability to knock down three-pointers. Praising her overall skills on the court, @StephenCurry30 tells @Jerickaduncan that the comparison “robs her of the rest of her game.” pic.twitter.com/QCyuUalZRi — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 12, 2024

At the time, Clark was averaging 31.9 points per game and was the second all-time in triple-doubles among the women’s Division I players. Steph outlined that aspect of her game while everyone was trying to box her as an elite distance shooter.