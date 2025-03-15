“Let’s Talk Offense”: Fans Bring Up Angel Reese’s Biggest Weakness After Unrivaled DPOY Title

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has been named Defensive Player of the Year in the first season of the Unrivaled League. The second-year center helped lead the Rose to an 8-6 record, second best in the league, contributing over 1.5 stocks per game.

Fans reacted to the nomination on X, with some praising the 22-year-old while others questioned her deficiencies on the other side of the ball. Reece may be a defensive force on the interior, but she leaves much to be desired with the ball in her hands.

The Chicago Sky standout shot 50% or better in just five of her 11 matchups for the Rose. This would be reasonable for most players, but fans hoped Reese would post more efficient numbers in the exhibition league for a player who spends most of her time around the rim.

“Great, now let’s talk offense,” one fan responded to Reese’s DPOY announcement. “Now she gotta learn how to make layups,” another commented on her interior inefficiencies.

“‘Doesn’t play offense yall’ award,” a third added, pointing out that Reese must compensate on defense to make up for her offensive struggles.

These sentiments are nothing new toward Reese, who faced plenty of criticism for her lack of offensive prowess throughout her rookie year. Despite being lauded as one of the most promising up-and-coming talents in the WNBA, Reese’s offensive displays were often regarded as her lowlights.

With just one professional season under her belt, though, Reese has plenty of time to improve her offensive repertoire. She’s already been working on that part of her game in the offseason while receiving advice from a WNBA legend.

Angel Reese has been working with a retired WNBA great

In an effort to add to her skillset, Reese has been working with Los Angeles Sparks icon Lisa Leslie. A three-time MVP from the center position, Leslie knows what it takes to be dominant down low in the W.

The 52-year-old shared her excitement to work with the Sky star. “I can’t wait to work with you some more,” Leslie said to Reese on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. “The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your layups. We’re going to fix that. That’s fixable for you.”

Leslie was confident she could help Reese remedy the biggest weakness in her game. Only time will tell if we’ll be seeing notable improvements from her by the time the season rolls around in May.

If Reese is able to make some strides on the offensive end, though, the All-Star rim protector could soon solidify herself as one of the WNBA’s most well-rounded centers.