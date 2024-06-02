“Called Her the B-Word”: Comedian King Bach Reacts to Caitlin Clark Getting ‘Bullied’ in the WNBA

Has WNBA players’ animosity towards Caitlin Clark gotten out of hand? Ironically, the harbinger of renewed interest in the league has received harsh treatment both on and off the floor in her early days in the league, according to many commentators. In that wake, renowned comedian King Bach did a breakdown of plays where Clark was seemingly targeted and ‘bullied’ by WNBA athletes.

Advertisement

The popular comic argued that whenever he is on social media, he is bound to come across a play where the Fever guard is getting harassed. He alleged that the W players are showcasing such behavior to dismiss Clark’s claim to be the face of the league.

Bach is of the opinion that the hard fouls and physical style of play against the former Iowa star go beyond just rookie hazing. It seems pretty much like a personal vendetta against an athlete who has changed the dynamics of Women’s basketball.

Then Bach plays a video of Clark getting manhandled as Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike swipes at her near the rim. Then the tape rolls to Las Vegas Aces vet Alysha Clark whacking her in the face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Bach (@kingbach)

Subsequently, an intense screen on Clark leads Bach to the conclusion that such a play would prompt him to walk away from basketball for good. Then he refers to the infamous incident when Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter comes out of nowhere and shoves Clark violently from the back before the ball is in-bounded. The Sky athlete also proceeds to hurl profanities at her after that.

While watching this clip, King Bach reacted, “Folded like a lawn chair!” and then with a mouth wide open exclaimed, “Oh, she called her [Clark] the B-word!”

The comment section rolled out some intriguing takes regarding the situation. While a lot of commenters agreed that these actions are stemming out of jealousy, some of them wondered if they were worth complaining about.

Will the abundance of contact in the WNBA make Caitlin Clark better?

Multiple voices claimed that when Michael Jordan became a constant in the playoffs during the late 1980s, the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons also bullied him out of his wits. An Insta user posited that such a scenario propelled MJ to become stronger and can encourage Clark to become sturdier too. The commenter wrote, “Treating this girl like DET did MJ ‍ ~ She gonna come back bigger, stronger, & hungry- watch….”

Another commenter argued on a similar line and urged CC to build up some muscles and to stand her ground against the hostile WNBA athletes. The hoops observer also pointed out that her teammates need to shield their superstar so that the opposition can’t easily get to her.

The user wrote, “Listen they do be fouling but she really needs to hit the weight room and her teammates need to help its kinda like they don’t mess with her she just gotta do the Jordan get her weight up coke[come] back and dominate.”

Conversely, some Instagram users claimed that the WNBA athletes are envious of the limelight Clark has received. One of them wrote, “I’m not surprised they treating her like that because of jealousy.” Another commenter felt the same way and penned, “That’s all she wants to do is play the game that she loves! They are treating this girl so wrong..”

However, as of now, Clark has been bearing the brunt of earning superstar-fame as a rookie and the vets of the league are giving her countless “Welcome to the WNBA” moments.