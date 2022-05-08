“No Dillon Brooks, No chance”: Skip Bayless highlights how Ja Morant’s impressive 3-point shooting is not enough to fill in his Canadian teammate’s void

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless highlights Ja Morant’s 3-point output being better in Game Three against GSW than in the entire series against the T-Wolves.

With the series tied 1-1, the Warriors came out all guns blazing at the Chase Center, looking to capitalize on their first playoffs appearance in the new arena in San Francisco. It was a must-win game for the Dubs, who recently suffered a big blow with the ouster of Gary Payton II.

Coming off a controversial Game Two, both Warriors and Grizzlies had a key member missing from their squad, with the Dubs having a much worse situation. Memphis guard Dillon Brooks was ejected only a few moments into Game Two for a dirty play over Payton II, costing the latter a fractured elbow.

Gary Payton II suffered a fractured elbow in GM2 after this foul by Dillon Brooks. Steve Kerr: “Brooks broke the code.” pic.twitter.com/6PSmIbqzmv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 4, 2022

The NBA is suspending Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, the league announced Thursday. Brooks is suspended for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Warriors G Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury to Payton. pic.twitter.com/5RIFrgDMrt — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2022

On investigating the matter further, the NBA would decide to suspend Brooks for Game Three. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies had the personnel to take down a Warriors team without the Young Glove and the likes of a James Wiseman.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless pointed out an interesting statistic of Morant’s 3-point shooting. The veteran analyst felt the Grizzlies had no chance against Steve Kerr and his men without the defensive services of Dillon Brooks.

Skip Bayless reminds Dub Nation about the absence of Dillon Brooks.

The Warriors put up a clinic against the Grizzlies in Game Three at home, defeating them 142-112. The Splash Brothers combined for 51-points. Despite the Grizzlies having an impressive start and outscoring the Warriors by fifteen from the 3-point in the first half, the Warriors held them.

Though Ja Morant had a phenomenal performance, it wasn’t enough for the Grizzlies to get past the Warriors. Things only got worse for Grizzlies fans with the Big 12 exiting the game with an apparent leg injury in the final quarter.

Ja Morant leaves the game after an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/qGnMxtgAgZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 8, 2022

Rooting for the Grizzlies, Bayless’ prediction of the Warriors having a dominant win came true. Nonetheless, the Undisputed analyst dished out some interesting statistics during the game, not forgetting to mention the absence of Brooks.

All you need to know is that Ja equaled his three-point output from the Minnesota series with FOUR (including the buzzer bomb) – and Memphis still trails by 7 at half. Griz outscored GSt by 15 from three – yet still is barely hanging on. No Dillon Brooks. No chance. GSt, BIG. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2022

Ja has 30 through 3 quarters – just putting on an aerial show. The Griz trail by 21. Lost their defensive edge without Dillon Brooks. Told you. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2022

With Game Four on Monday night, it will be interesting to see if a returning Brooks can level the series.

