Basketball

“LeBron James believes he had his best Christmas day game when the Cavs faced the Warriors”: The superstar is 12-points away from eclipsing Kobe Bryant as the all-time scorer in Xmas day games

"LeBron James believes he had his best Christmas day game when the Cavs faced the Warriors": The superstar is 12-points away from eclipsing Kobe Bryant as the all-time scorer in Xmas day games
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It will be completely controlled by Red Bull" - Honda have no intentions to u-turn on sabbatical after Max Verstappen title victory
Next Article
"I don't think he's coming back" - Former Formula 1 chief says that Lewis Hamilton is not coming back next season
NBA Latest Post
"I'm going to go all out on Christmas!": Stephen Curry plans to break the Christmas curse during the Warriors' key holiday matchup vs Suns
“I’m going to go all out on Christmas!”: Stephen Curry plans to break the Christmas curse during the Warriors’ key holiday matchup vs Suns

Golden State Warriors are set to face Phoenix Suns Saturday night for the highly anticipated…