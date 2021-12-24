“LeBron James believes he had his best Christmas day game when the Cavs faced the Warriors”: The superstar is 12-points away from eclipsing Kobe Bryant as the all-time scorer in Xmas day games

NBA superstar LeBron James believes he had his best Christmas Day games facing the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James is on the verge of breaking the Christmas record of all-time scorer held by Kobe Bryant. The Lakers superstar would be playing his sixteenth Christmas day game against the Brooklyn Nets. Currently, James has scored a combined 383 points on Xmas days. On the other hand, Kobe has 395 points.

Thus the four-time Finals MVP is only 12 points away from breaking the Black Mamba’s record. In his 15 Xmas games so far, James has averaged 25.5 PPG on 48.4% shooting from the field. The former scoring champion holds a 10-5 record on Xmas day games.

Ahead of the Lakers contest against the Nets, James stated that he had his best Xmas days against the Golden State Warriors. At the time, the superstar played for his home team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. James faced Stephen Curry and co for three consecutive Xmas day games.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is 3 games away from breaking yet another all-time NBA record!”: Warriors’ superstar has hit a 3 in 155 consecutive games now, only trailing himself

Though the Warriors had the edge with a 2-1 record, James played some of his best basketball during those meetups.

LeBron James believes he played the best Christmas day games against the Warriors.

The Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry will go down as one of the greatest in NBA history. The two iconic teams dominated their respective conferences and faced each other in four consecutive NBA Finals, with the Warriors having a 3-1 lead.

The iconic rivalry had some of the best talents in the league like James, Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Thus there was basketball brilliance on display, with James having some of his career highlights.

Following are the numbers James put up against the Warriors on Xmas day.

2015: 25-points and 9-rebounds

2016: 31-points and 13-rebounds

2017: 20-points and 6-rebounds

LeBron thinks he played in the best Christmas Day game ever when Warriors faced his Cavs. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 24, 2021

Currently, in the year 19th James still has a lot of gas left in his tank. The superstar is averaging 26.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 6.5 APG, and 1.7 SPG on 51.4% shooting from the field. Despite the Lakers having a string of poor performances, James continues to carry the team.

Also read: “The only players stopping Nikola Jokic are his injured teammates!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 2021 MVP puts up an incredible 29/21/5 performance in a disappointing loss vs Hornets