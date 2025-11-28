Calling Erik Spoelstra “One of the Greatest Coaches Ever,” LeBron James Gives Props to Miami’s New Offensive System

It has been a really unique 2025-26 season has been in South Beach. Miami Heat have completely reconstructed their offensive identity to start the year; a far cry from their days of not being an offensive dud. That has seemingly changed over the offseason, leading to recognition from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Defense was never an issue for the Heat. In the 2024-25 season, they held the ninth-best defensive rating in the league. However, their 21st-ranked offense was far from desirable.

In the 2025 offseason, the Heat added offensive-minded consultant Noah LaRoche to their ranks. He had made waves within NBA circles for his role in implementing a screenless offense with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra liked what he saw from LaRoche on the Grizzlies and decided to hire his services.

That decision has paid off big time for the Heat. Miami now leads the NBA in pace, which is uncharacteristic for a Spoelstra-led team. This newfound identity for the Heat has earned the attention of Steve Nash and LeBron James, who discussed their new offense on the Mind the Game podcast.

“The number one thing I think Miami is doing that’s interesting is playing quicker,” Nash said. “They’re trying to get to their first action as quick as possible. By doing so, they’re creating a funnel.”

Miami leaned into this offense primarily due to the absence of Tyler Herro. The All-Star guard thrives in pick-and-roll play. However, there’s a clear drop-off in that ability with the rest of the team’s lead ball-handlers. This new offense allows this Heat team, which already lacks in star power, to create good looks for all players on the court.

Many coaches would hesitate to take such a deep plunge into a playstyle they’ve never tackled. That isn’t Erik Spoelstra.

“It fits their demographic. That’s why Spo is one of the greatest coaches ever because he can continue to have a growth mindset and continue to change offensive things to fit his personnel,” James said of the head coach.

Spoelstra was LeBron’s head coach during his brief stint with the Heat. The two also paired up together during Team USA’s most recent Olympic run. The league’s all-time leading scorer has always held Spoelstra in high regard, especially since the head coach just seems to keep raising the bar higher with time.