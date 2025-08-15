Kyrie Irving Admits To Looking At His Father Drederick In A Different Light Upon Having His 3 Kids

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) embraces his father Drederick Irving after the win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The lessons Kyrie Irving has learned off the court far outweigh what he has while on it. Life beyond basketball is ultimately what most ball players prep for, whether it’s a peaceful solitary life away from the limelight or simply raising a family the best they can. Kai understands this, with his role has a father being at the forefront of his life.

Advertisement

A father to three children, Irving grew up knowing what parenting done the right way looked like. “In eighth grade, my father told me I would wind up as the best guard in the state of New Jersey.”

Kyrie continued back in 2012, “In my senior year of high school, he told me I’d be the number one player in the country. Then, in college, he told me I’d be the number one pick in the draft.”

Now, while on live stream, he highlighted just how much he understands the trials and tribulations that come with raising a kid. “Parenting is one of the toughest jobs in the world, if not the toughest job.”

One of his biggest revelations came when looking at parenting from his father, Drederick’s, perspective. “I look at my dad in such a different light because he took time to invest in me.”

There are no shortcuts when it comes to raising a child. The ebbs and flows associated with making a functioning member of society are unparalleled when comparing it anything else that life throws at you and Irving seems to comprehend this better than most.

While he is accepting of different styles of parenting, he sees himself adopting a more hands-on approach. “The parents that don’t try to be active in their kid’s life and are very passive, that’s something that I don’t necessarily agree with.”

The amount of impact a parent can have on their child by simply showing up to that one seemingly ‘meaningless’ basketball game or a single violin recital can have profound effects as they continue to grow. Knowing that there’s always one person in their corner at all times provides a sense of confidence and security which has unfortunately turned into a luxury in today’s day and age.

It’s isn’t just his own kids that Irving wants to set a good example for. Both his father and his stepmother are people who he looks to influence positively on a daily basis.

“I push my dad to be a better parent. I push my stepmom to be a better parent. I push my sister just like my wife pushes me to be a better parent.”

It’s impossible to know if you’re doing a good job in the moment as only hindsight’s ever 20/20. All Kyrie, just like billions of parents, can do is hope and instill that hope into their children while doing the absolute best they can.