"F--K YO MASK Joel Embiid": Jimmy Butler has a special message for Sixers Big man as he takes to social media after putting up a dominating comeback performance

Jimmy Butler wanted it, Jimmy Butler got it. Sixers MVP, Joel Embiid, gave Miami Heat a tough game and an L as per their desire.

The Miami Heat were cruising through the Eastern Conference Semi-finals with Joel Embiid out of the lineup indefinitely with an orbital fracture. But then he came back, and the Philadelphia 76ers are back in it.

The Sixers started Friday night 0-2 behind in the series at Wells Fargo Center. However, they never trailed their first game back home, apart from the first 5 minutes. Most of which had to do with the presence of the man in the mask.

Joel Embiid inspired the Philadelphia 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.https://t.co/pOtIL7iZ2q — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) May 7, 2022

Jimmy Butler had been awaiting Embiid’s return as much as anybody else in Philly and man did he and his Heat team get the competition they said they wanted in the series as it was clearly going their way in a one-sided way.

Also read: “We want to play against Joel Embiid, who I call the MVP”: Jimmy Butler seeks Sixers big man’s return as much as anybody else in Philadelphia

Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid go back and forth in the game and after it

Although Embiid didn’t have his typical MVPesque performance and came up with 18-points, 11-rebounds, an assist, steal, and a block, his dominant presence on the court was enough for teammates to go off.

Joel Embiid brought the energy in his series debut, dropping a double-double in the @sixers Game 3 victory!@JoelEmbiid: 18 PTS, 11 REB 🏀 Game 4: Sun. 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/wx0IyBQrh5 — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2022

Danny Green had a season-high 21 points, the same were the points scored by Tyrese Maxey who also had 6 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in a 99-79 victory. James Harden had a 17-8-6 with the highest plus-minus on the floor (27).

Meanwhile, for Miami nobody other than Butler (33 pts, 9 rebs, 2 ast, 2 stls) and Tyler Herro (14 pts) scored in double digits with Bam Adebayo going for 9 points, shooting just 2/9 from the field. The Heat big man was shooting over 70% from the field in the first two games while he shot just 22.2% guarded by Embiid.

The Sixers big man went to social media immediately after the game to talk some trash to the Heat Nation and Butler was there for a quick, friendly banter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Also read: “Big Cameroon pulled up with a Batman mask and gave a dead team life”: Kendrick Perkins crowns Joel Embiid as the 2022 NBA MVP