“Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Insider Reveals Best 3 Players in Locker Rooms

Raahib Singh
|Published 11/02/2023

Credits: USA Today Sports

The 2022-23 NBA campaign started out as one of the best seasons ever for newly appointed Finals MVP Stephen Curry. The Warriors’ superstar was putting up numbers better than his 2015-16 unanimous MVP season. However, injuries struck the 2x MVP, and he’s been in and out of the rotation since mid-December.

Along with his brilliance on the basketball court, Steph is also a big believer in giving back to the community. Often labeled a nice guy, Steph works with a lot of charities, including his own foundations, to work towards the betterment of society.

According to new information shared by NBA.com’s Shaun Powell, Steph’s niceness doesn’t only extend where he can be caught on camera. Here is what Shaun Powell shared recently:

Stephen Curry amongst the best locker room players in the league

When you’re a super athlete, you can get your way almost any time you want. However, since basketball is a team sport, no one can win alone. Steph knows it and is always known to be one of the nicest guys on the team. Despite being one of the senior most players on the team, as well as their champion, Curry is the perfect example of the perfect teammate.

As per the new information, it turns out Steph doesn’t limit his niceness to his teammates and franchise members. After talking to several locker room attendants, Shaun Powell issued a tweet naming the Best three players with their tips and time. Steph was one of the names that was always mentioned.

Curry’s teammate, Draymond Green, and 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook were also mentioned. It is really nice to see a list highlighting positives in a time where people try to only bring up negatives in conversations.

Media’s demonization of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook recently got traded to the Utah Jazz. Shortly after the trade, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin made an outrageous comment. He talked about Russ and said, ‘you remove a vampire from the locker room.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

Anyone who has played with Russ always mentions how good a teammate he is, and to see the media slander him like that is hideous. Thankfully, lists like these would help the world remember how good Russ truly is.

