Calling LeBron James Narcissistic and Cowardly in 2010 Cost Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert a Whopping $100,000

In 2010, LeBron James shocked everyone in the NBA community by announcing his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers and signing with the Miami Heat during free agency. While doing so, James publicized his important decision to the world with the nationally televised ESPN program The Decision, which created a major outcry among Cleveland fans.

Advertisement

One of the most prominent voices criticizing James’ move to Miami was the Cleveland Cavaliers owner, Dan Gilbert. Gilbert expressed his disappointment in the most dramatic way imaginable, through an open letter on the Cavaliers’ website. The fiery letter branded James as a narcissist, claiming that the Cavs fans never deserved the cowardly betrayal that James’ move relayed.

“This was announced with a several day, narcissistic, self-promotional build-up culminating with a national TV special of his “decision” unlike anything ever “witnessed” in the history of sports and probably the history of entertainment,” Gilbert’s letter read, branding James’ move narcissistic and cowardly. “You [Cleveland fans] simply don’t deserve this kind of cowardly betrayal.”

Advertisement

Gilbert’s anger was somewhat justified given the uproar created by the ESPN show on James’ next destination. After keeping the Cavs in the dark for quite some time, owner Dan Gilbert never expected LeBron James, whom he saw as Cleveland’s own, to leave the franchise and seek success with another Eastern Conference team. Even though LeBron’s departure was becoming more inevitable by the day, the manner in which it was orchestrated hurt many, including Gilbert

However, Gilbert’s remarks were met with criticism as well for its incendiary nature. Civil Rights activist Jesse Jackson even harshly criticized Gilbert’s remarks as a master’s rant against a ‘runaway slave.’ In his statement, the former Senator said, “His feelings of betrayal personify a slave master mentality. He sees LeBron as a runaway slave. This is an owner-employee relationship — between business partners — and LeBron honored his contract.”

Jackson’s comments concerning Gilbert’s remarks about LeBron James were soon noticed by the then NBA commissioner David Stern, who considered Jackson as a friend and an ally of the league. Taking action against Gilbert in the next owners’ meeting in Las Vegas, David Stern fined the Cavs owner $100,000 for his inappropriate comments.

The fine was a reaction to the impact the letter could have had on the masses. Such an inflammatory letter could have prompted unnecessary conflict, causing the NBA a host of problems. Therefore, Stern had to take action to dissuade any similar actions in the future.

Advertisement

David Stern tried everything in his power to stop The Decision from happening

David Stern had possibly anticipated the outcome of releasing The Decision long before anyone else. In his 2018 book The Soul of Basketball, author Ian Thomsen mentioned how Stern tried everything in his power to stop the release of this ESPN documentary.

In conversation with Zach Lowe, Thomsen quoted Stern’s comments on the documentary, wherein the former NBA commissioner said, “‘It was terrible on its own. It is fair to say that we knew it was going to be terrible, and we tried very hard for it not to happen.’’

While ESPN also anticipated the same, the release was a win-win situation for the broadcast company, which earned millions in revenue from The Decision. Nevertheless, Stern’s anticipation was not wrong, as LeBron James became a public enemy for Cleveland after announcing his move.

Cleveland fans might have now forgiven James after he returned to the Cavs four years later in 2014 and helped them win their first NBA title in 2016. But those days saw Cleveland lash out against their city’s pride.