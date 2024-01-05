“Don’t Deserve This Kind of Cowardly Betrayal”: When Cavaliers Owner Lashed Out at LeBron James For Making a Spectacle Out of Miami Move

Back in July 2010, LeBron James announced what was his first big move in his career away from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then merely 26 and entering what was the prime of his career, the move was bound to devastate fans. However, an open letter, posted on the Cavaliers’ website by owner Dan Gilbert, also expressed his disappointment, albeit in a threatening fashion, according to ESPN.

The fiery letter he posted claimed that the Cavaliers’ fans did not deserve the kind of ‘cowardly betrayal’ James’ move represented, and made a range of confident claims about the franchise.

Gilbert was obviously angry at the way James had announced the move, which happened during a 75-minute TV segment titled ‘The Decision,’ leading to the announcement that he will be teaming up with the likes of Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and Udonis Haslem. Gilbert, in his own way, more than hit back.

“As you now know, our former hero, who grew up in the very region that he deserted this evening, is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier. This was announced with a several day, narcissistic, self-promotional build-up culminating with a national TV special of his “decision” unlike anything ever “witnessed” in the history of sports and probably the history of entertainment,” the letter said.

Gilbert went on to claim that the Cavaliers would win the Championship before LeBron, mocking ‘the King’.

“You simply don’t deserve this kind of cowardly betrayal. You have given so much and deserve so much more. In the meantime, I want to make one statement to you tonight: I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE THAT THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED FORMER ‘KING’ WINS ONE,” it said.

The letter then went on to brand LeBron as disloyal, claiming that the message James sent to children was the opposite of what he wanted them to learn. Gilbert claimed that LeBron would carry the curse of Cleveland back down south, suggesting that he would never find the success in the NBA, that he was looking for. The letter effectively added to the sentiments that were already very evident amongst the Cavaliers’ supporters.

James, who eventually made his return, had to see his jerseys being burned on the streets of Cleveland. Of course, it was King James who had the last laugh. Not only did he win 2 championships at the Heat, but also he returned to Cleveland to help them win what was their first, and last title to date.

Dwyane Wade detailed LeBron’s first trip to Cleveland following Miami Heat move

While LeBron was well aware of exactly what kind of responses he had been getting due to the move, his new teammates were not. Dwyane Wade, according to a clip posted by Inspired By Hoops, revealed that he was stunned when he saw the kind of hatred LeBron had been getting, due to the move.

Claiming that he had never seen anything like that before, Wade claimed that sheer hatred was apparent not just amongst the fans, but also the Cavaliers’ staff. Wade revealed that it was the first time that he realized LeBron James was not a bad player.

Wade said that while LeBron was merely making a basketball decision that he thought was best for himself and his family, the entire Cavaliers franchise did not agree. For them, the move away was a gross betrayal and led to the kind of hatred that has effectively never been seen before, in the NBA.