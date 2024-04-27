“Might Be Like 11-1”: NFL Rookie Dallas Turner Claims He’d Beat LeBron James In A 1v1 In Devastating Fashion

Drafted 17th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Dallas Turner claims he could beat LeBron James in a game till 11 of pickup basketball. The 21-year-old rookie was asked which player he could beat as well as the player he would like to play with in the NBA. Turner’s answer to both questions was the same name, The King.

A reporter asked Dallas Turner to name an NBA player he could beat and Turner picked the Los Angeles Lakers forward as his go-to choice. When asked what would the score look like in a game till 11, this is what he had to say.

“11…11. It might be like 11 to 1.”

Following that surprising yet confident response, when asked who was his NBA comp, Turner had the same answer, LeBron James. Dallas even went on to share that he used to hoop back in the day.

But let’s consider Dallas Turner’s statement. Turner is listed as 6’3, weighing 247 lbs. LeBron James, on the other hand, clocks out at 6’8, weighing in at 250 lbs. And even with the age difference, James takes this one just by their physical attributes.

James’ five-inch height advantage is bound to give him the edge over Turner if all else fails. However, as admirable as Dallas’ confidence is, there is probably no chance that he would be able to get the best of LBJ in a game of pickup basketball.

Although, Dallas Turner sure has some of those basketball genes in him. Dallas’ father, Delon Turner played basketball at a collegiate level where he was a two-time Black College All-American and was the 1992 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well. So, even though Dallas went on to take up football, he could very easily have pursued basketball as a career opportunity as well.

Apart from his father, Dallas himself has spent some time on the hardwood during his high school days. Though the 6’3 forward went unranked, a scouting report was still made for him nonetheless, as per 247sports.

A snippet from his scouting report stated, “Basketball background allows him to shift weight and keep balance while carving the corner.”

While there may be little chance of Dallas Turner defeating LeBron James, the young linebacker’s confidence is something that will surely sign bright as he embarks on his NFL journey with the Minnesota Vikings going forward.