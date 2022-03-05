“Cam Johnson is the best UNC successor to Michael Jordan in the NBA today!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Suns forward’s historic 38-point performance vs the Knicks

Apart from recording a career-high in points, knocking down the most threes off-the-bench in Suns history, Cam Johnson also hit the game-winning buzzer-beater vs the Knicks.

The New York Knicks-Phoenix Suns contest was as entertaining as one could hope for it to be. Despite being short-handed, playing without the likes of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, a 26-year-old Cam Johnson stepped up, put the team on his back, and carried them to victory.

The former UNC forward had a historic night at the Footprint Center. Coming off-the-bench, Cam went on to record a career-high 38 points, and set a new franchise record for the most number of threes off the bench with 9 made 3-pointers in only 12 attempts… that include the game-winning buzzer-beater.

WHAT A NIGHT FOR CAM JOHNSON ‼️ ⭐ Career-high in points

⭐ Most threes off the bench in Suns history pic.twitter.com/h7QYSJWNaK — ESPN (@espn) March 5, 2022

CAM JOHNSON BANK THREE FOR THE WIN 😱🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qr5qdsUdgm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2022

When asked about the shot that helped Phoenix grab the win, Johnson said:

“Just thankful that it went down,” Johnson said. “I love my guys.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Cam Johnson puts up a career-high 38 points in the Suns win vs the Knicks

As soon as Cam’s stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Cameron Johnson is quite possibly the best Carolina player in the NBA — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) March 5, 2022

Cameron Johnson just had one of the most insane fourth quarters ive seen this year — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) March 5, 2022

As a Knicks fan, I can confidently say Cameron Johnson is the greatest basketball player of all time pic.twitter.com/ur5S4Mj296 — RonseyBones (@RonseyBones) March 5, 2022

We’re watching a star being born right now and his name is Cameron Johnson. — SunsUniTracker (@SunsUniTracker) March 5, 2022

The greatest #23 in nba history — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) March 5, 2022

Over the past 5 games, Cam has been averaging a solid 23.4 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on an efficient 58.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

During this period in the absence of D-Book and CP3, Johnson could really be the one to step up and take on the leader role.