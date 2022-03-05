“The Bulls crowd was weak, I’ve had way worse in college”: Grayson Allen calls out Bulls fans for their ‘lackluster’ booing of him following Alex Caruso incident

Grayson Allen claims that he’s suffered way worse booing from the crowd during his Duke days; calls the Bulls crowd weak.

Grayson Allen seems to have become public enemy number one in the city of Chicago amongst Bulls fans as of later. Tristan Thompson, a man who wasn’t even on the Bulls when the Alex Caruso incident happened took to his pre-game presser to send a threat/ warning towards the former Duke Blue Devil.

For those not in the loop on the Grayson Allen-Bulls beef, January 21st saw the Bucks guard take an extremely hard foul on Alex Caruso. This caused Caruso to take a hard tumble to the ground, subsequently causing a right wrist fracture. This injury has kept him out for over a month now.

As many know, Allen has had a history of dirty plays all throughout his basketball career, dating back to his days as a Blue Devil at Duke. Everything from trying to trip players to random hip checks, he’s hardly ever been on the right side of the whistle.

Grayson Allen on the Bulls crowd last night.

Grayson Allen was serenaded with boos all night long last night against the Chicago Bulls on their home floor. From the lineup announcement to him checking into the game in the second quarter, the Bucks guard was not having all too great of a night.

As for his performance, he didn’t have all too great of night as he had merely 7 points on 1-5 shooting from beyond the arc, with a couple of them being wide open. The Bucks would come away with the victory with Giannis draining two crucial free throws after struggling from the line all night.

As for the constant boos from Chi-Town, Grayson Allen wasn’t bothered in the slightest. Following the game, he would scoff at the Bulls crowd’s attempts to get in his head, calling them weak and saying they were nothing compared to what he dealt with while attending Duke.