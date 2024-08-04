Cameron Brink Cheers On Women’s 3x3 Basketball Team After Booking Semi-Finals Berth

As the reigning Olympic gold medallists and the World Cup champions, the USA’s women’s 3×3 basketball team were touted to be the favorites to win gold at the 2024 Paris Games. However, the team had an awful 0-3 start to the campaign, one that they weren’t expecting. But, Hailey van Lith and co. displayed incredible resilience to bounce back and clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Their performance as of late has also been acknowledged by Cameron Brink. She cheered the USA’s women’s 3×3 basketball team by putting up a story on her Instagram and said that she “never had a doubt”, Brink is referring to their comeback after being 0-3 down. The women responded well to the situation, winning four games on the trot.

Cameron Brink roots for Team USA 3×3 Squad after a rough start to their tourney pic.twitter.com/cKDFtSXqtf — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 4, 2024

Following their wins over Spain, France, Canada, and China, the USA finished 3rd in the standings. A win against China in the play-in game now sets a semifinal encounter against Spain.

Brink has been closely following the 3×3 basketball event in the Summer Games as she also was set to take part in the same. Earlier in June, the Los Angeles Sparks rookie was selected to represent the USA in Paris. However, merely a few weeks after they announced the squad, the 22-year-old suffered a horrific ACL injury during the WNBA season.

Dearica Hamby was announced as the replacement for the injured Brink. And it is fair to say that Hamby has proved to be a great alternative. In the group stage of the competition, Hamby recorded 29 points and 31 rebounds (per FIBA 3×3). During the play-in game against China, she shifted her gears and dominated – 9 points (game-high) on 100% from beyond the arc. Camby will be expected to put up a similar performance against Germany as well.

With momentum on their side, winning 5 consecutive games, the USA have once again emerged as the favorites to win the gold medal. And Cameron Brink will be expected to extend her support to the team for the final two games as well.