Is Stephen Curry Playing vs Lakers? Warriors’ Starting Lineup As 2x MVP Gets MAJOR Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors fans have a lot to cheer for as of late. Their team just finished a perfect 5-0 homestand. Despite Stephen Curry being out due to injury, the Warriors managed to recover from double-digit deficits in four straight contests.

First time in at least 25 years that the Dubs have won four-straight games after trailing by double digits in each. Down 14 — W.

Down 23 — W.

Down 12 –W.

Down 17 — W. pic.twitter.com/oTZTuekHXY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 4, 2023

These wins came in big for the Warriors, who are currently fighting for a playoff spot in the highly competitive Western Conference. Despite missing Steph and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors have now risen to a 34-30 record, good for the 5th seed in the West.

As they head on the road trip, fans will wonder, is Stephen Curry going to join them?

Stephen Curry is listed as Probable for the game against the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have been two different squads this entire year. They are a top team in the NBA when they play within the confines of the Chase Center. They have the 5th best home record at 27-7. On the other hand, their road record this year has been a disaster. with just 7 wins on the road against 23 losses, the Warriors cannot seem to win away from home.

Well, today, they might get a bit of help. Taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors are expected to get Stephen Curry back.

Big news for the Warriors: Both Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are probable tomorrow against the Lakers. Appears as if they are getting both back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 4, 2023

Getting Steph back is a big boost at any given point in time. However, getting him back just as the Dubs make a playoff push is brilliant. They would hope to use their 2x MVP and try and go for the 4th seed, which is currently occupied by Kevin Durant and the Suns.

We’ll have to wait and watch how that goes.

