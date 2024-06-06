Magic Johnson Celebrates Sparks Rookie Cameron Brink’s Maiden Olympic Selection

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82.

Cameron Brink’s rookie season just got that much more memorable after she was selected for the USA Women’s 3×3 basketball team for the upcoming 2024 Olympics. Magic Johnson was one of the many fans of the LA Sparks rookie to celebrate her first selection for the glamorous sporting event.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend seems to have found out about the news on X[Formerly Twitter]. Reacting jovially, he immediately congratulated her on the platform, writing, “Congratulations to @LASparks rookie @cameronbrink22! ”

Each member of the team, Brink, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, and Hailey Van Lith, will be representing the USA at the Olympics for the first time in their careers. However, it is worth noting that Brink, Burdick, and Van Lith were part of the team USA that won gold at the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

Brink played an instrumental role in helping the team win their first gold at the event since 2014. By recording 5.1 points per game and leading all players in rebounds (39) and blocks (10), Brink was awarded the MVP honors.

After her MVP performance at the World Cup, a spot on the roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris was inevitable. Despite her selection being almost confirmed, Brink was surprised when Jay Demings – USA Basketball 3×3 national team director – broke the news to the WNBA star.

“Thank you! Oh, my god… It feels actually surreal, I was not expecting this… I worked very hard for this… I’m so grateful to be selected and it’s an honor to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this year.

The Sparks rookie then admitted that the 3×3 training camp had played a massive role in her adapting to the WNBA, before saying that she couldn’t wait to start preparing with her Team USA teammates.

The 3×3 training camp experience helped me with my transition into the league, and now I can’t wait to start preparing for the games with Cierra [Burdick], Rhyne [Howard] and Hailey [Van Lith],” Brink said.

Brink will play under the guidance of coach Jenn Rizzotti and pick up a major role in helping the USA retain their gold medal at the Olympics.

Apart from this, Cam will also be traveling to Paris in the same contingent as her godbrother Stephen Curry [per NBA.com] which will likely only make the event more memorable for her.