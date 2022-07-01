“Kevin Durant joined the Nets despite Steph Curry redirecting his Japan flight for him”: Draymond Green breaks down how Warriors guard found out about ‘Slim Reaper’ leaving

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recounts the time Stephen Curry went to meet Kevin Durant before a shocking surprise

The 2022 Golden State Warriors is a team filled with a myriad of stories.

You have Andrew Wiggins, who had been labeled as nothing more than a bust for so darn long. And this past Finals run, he was the second-best player on a championship team.

There’s Klay Thompson, who came back from 2 of the worst injuries in basketball, to become a key contributor, and won his 4th ring.

But, more than anything else, you have this team, that ascended from the depths of being the worst team in the NBA, during the 2019-20 season, to becoming NBA champions.

It has been a long, long journey back for the reigning champions. And frankly, this story wouldn’t even be close to fully told, without a mention of Kevin Durant’s departure in the 2020 offseason.

So far, a lot of stories have been told about just what happened, and why it happened. But, how about the deflating nature of what was happening before his move to the Nets was confirmed.

Recently, Draymond Green’s podcast had a little team-up with JJ Redick’s, called ‘The Old Man and the Three’, where the Warriors star talked about Stephen Curry’s experience right before the move was confirmed.

And well, let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear it.

Stephen Curry was headed from Japan to San Francisco, when he redirected his flight to New York to meet Kevin Durant

When it comes to superstars in the NBA, Stephen Curry might just be the humblest in the history of the league.

On the court, make no mistake, he is a killer. But, for his teammates, if it helps the team, he is capable of minimizing his role to that of a borderline role player. And that is exactly what he did to accommodate Kevin Durant on the Warriors.

The Warriors star clearly wanted him back too. But, as Draymond Green reveals in the video we link below, what he tried fell through in the most deflating way imaginable.

Take a look.

We don’t think Steph holds anything against Kevin Durant for what happened, especially after that championship.

But, while we don’t think KD should be blamed for anything here, this is far from how a teammate should know.

At the end of the day, we’re just happy it all worked out, at least on the Warriors’ side of things.

As for Kevin Durant, after his recent trade request, it’s going to be interesting to see where he lands up in the near future.

