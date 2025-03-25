Cameron Brink Reveals How Stephen Curry’s Mom Once Got Into a Fistfight While Pregnant With the Warriors Star

Some people just have that fighting instinct. The ability to channel their anger into a physical altercation regardless of the limitations before them. Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry wouldn’t call themselves fighters, but their moms are a different story. The WNBA star and the popular YouTuber discussed this topic during the latest edition of their Straight To Cam podcast that was released earlier today.

“I can’t fight. I’ve never been in a fight in my life,” said Sydel, who kickstarted the conversation. The younger sister of the Curry brothers (Steph & Seth) has only recalled one tussle in her life, and that was with Seth. “I’ve only fought Seth once, over saltwater taffy,” she admitted with a smile on her face.

Brink did remember one member of the Curry squad that could throw down — Sydel, Seth, and Steph’s mother — Sonya Curry. “Your mom could fight,” stated Brink with confidence. Who she fought was a different story.

The longtime friends then revealed a story of when Sonya and Cam’s mom, Michelle Brink, got into an altercation when they were in college together.

“Our moms have been best friends for 40 years,” Sydel began. She then detailed how Sonya jumped on a bed and put “Chelie” (Michelle) in a sleeper hold during a friendly argument. “I think my mom won though,” claimed Sydel. Cam jumped in and confirmed that Sonya “for sure” won. Funnily enough, that wasn’t the only time Chelie and Sonya were involved in a brawl.

Sonya Curry once beat a man down while she was pregnant with Stephen

Cam recalled a time that her mom, Sonya, and Dell Curry went out dancing together, an activity they used to do often. “My mom gets really animated, she loves to dance,” stated the Sparks star. “She accidentally bumped into this man and he literally shoved her so hard that it ripped her shirt. Dell stepped in and hit the guy.” Unfortunately for that stranger, the hurt he was about to feel was only getting started.

“Sonya was pregnant with Steph,” revealed Brink, which prompted Sydel to respond, “Oh no not the golden child.” Brink continued her story. “My mom looks over, and she’s on top of him hitting this man pregnant!” The duo laughed remembering the insanity of the moment, but Cam then brought the conversation full circle. “Sonya can fight, you can fight,” the 23-year-old baller told her longtime friend.

Sonya isn’t the first mom in history who proved that they have moxy, but it does sound like when the going gets tough, Sonya Curry is one woman you always want in your corner.