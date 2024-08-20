How Many Kids Does Anthony Edwards Have? Taking a Closer Look at Timberwolves Star’s Fatherhood

Anthony Edwards is often dubbed the next face of the NBA. Therefore, there is a high intrigue about his personal life among fans. This curiosity was piqued by the rumors swirling around his relationship status and reports of fatherhood. People often wonder how many children he has. Here is a look at some of the known facts about how many kids Edwards has.

Officially, the 23-year-old has one kid. In March 2024, his girlfriend Shannon aka Jeanine Robel gave birth to their daughter, Aislynn. Shannon and Edwards made their relationship public in November of 2020, just a few months after he was selected as the #1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In May of this year, Shannon posted adorable pictures of their two-month-old daughter on her Instagram. In the photos, Krue, Shannon’s son from her previous relationship with Chief Keef, can be seen holding Aislynn. Krue looks at her baby sister with endless love and she also looks elated in his presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @coutureinc2

It’s endearing to see Edwards’ daughter has found a loving sibling in Krue.

However, there are allegations that the T-Wolves star has more than one child. Rumors suggest that he has fathered other children, but he prefers to keep them a secret. Two of his alleged baby mamas have come out in public.

In December 2023, an IG model named Paige Jordae alleged that Edwards forced her to get an abortion. She released a bunch of texts that showed the then 22-year-old repeatedly asking the model to take abortion pills to terminate the pregnancy. To make matters worse, Edwards insisted her to send a video of taking the pills while offering $100,000 for it.

Damn Anthony Edwards knocked up an IG model and she exposed him pic.twitter.com/Nvid0FrNMW — Nick (@nickiswashed) December 18, 2023

However, Jordae had no plans of aborting her child and then released the screenshots of their tense exchange out of frustration. Ant-Man did apologize in the aftermath, claiming that he wasn’t himself when sending the texts. He lamented his actions while relaying that he doesn’t wish to control a woman’s body. However, his troubles were far from over.

In July, a woman named Ally D claimed that she gave birth to Edwards’ son but he has been absent throughout the process. She released the screenshots of an exchange with the Timberwolves guard, asking him how many children he has birthed so far. The guard allegedly admitted that apart from Aislynn, he also had one other child with another secret baby momma.

The secret baby momma in this case can be Paige Jordae. Thus, Ally D surmised that the father of her son now has three children in total. Ant-Man is yet to release a statement concerning this claim.

So it’s difficult to confirm exactly how many children he has.