“Russell Westbrook is Not Playing coz of His Hamstring and He’s Dancing?”: Stephen A.Smith Calls Out Lakers Drama as They Go 0-4 After Nuggets Loss

As the world wonders what happened to Russell Westbrook, the Lakers star entered the Crypto.com arena dancing while being out for a hamstring issue

Looking for their first win of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers went to Denver on Wednesday to face the 2x reigning MVP who is also trying to orchestrate a consistent winning habit.

With a 0-3 track record, the Lakers could not afford another loss which would not only result in nationwide mockery but will make their hole even deeper to come out off.

Their problems are much bigger than one man everyone is going behind, yet Russell Westbrook cannot be a starter in a championship-aspiring team.

Russ was tagged ‘doubtful’ before this game, then he was among the injured players out for hamstring issues. But the man’s entrance at the arena wasn’t supporting the team’s claim.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Russell Westbrook for his drama

Westbrook getting benched in the crucial minutes of their last game against the Blazers might have something to do with him being tagged “doubtful” for the game against the Nuggets.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, for one, is quite convinced that it is for sure not an injury issue. Brodie coming in dancing to the Crypto.com Arena was proof enough for the veteran analyst to state the same.

What are Westbrook’s intentions?

Russ showed his intentions pretty clearly when the head coach Darvin Ham expected him to start from the bench in the preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

The 9x All-Star claimed he didn’t know what to do in the pre-game workout or how to go about the game as he has been starting for straight 14-years and that’s what led to the tweak in his hamstring.

Hilarious isn’t it? The man is ready to let his career take a nosedive before hurting his ego to be a leader of the bench, which also wears a Lakers jersey.

So, there is a possibility that the 2017 MVP and Lakers management again had a discussion about him coming off the bench, and he rather chose to sit it out.

It will be interesting to see if he makes up his mind in the coming weeks, or will it take him a Carmelo Anthony-like eye-opening experience to know that he can only be good playing a smaller role in an NBA franchise competing for a championship?