“When Was The Last Time LeBron James Ain’t Trade?”: Gilbert Arenas Believes Lakers Will Have Mid Season Trades Following 44 Point Loss

Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss on Monday night. Playing against an in-form Philadelphia 76ers, there were several who rightly predicted that Joel Embiid and co. would grab the win. However, no one could’ve foreseen the 44-point blowout loss that the LeBron James-led Lakers suffered.

Advertisement

Of course, following the franchise’s largest loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James was livid. James also had a lackluster performance following his subpar 18-point and 5-assist outing. During the postgame interviews, James was visibly annoyed and was giving extremely dull responses.

Apart from venting out his frustrations on the reporters, Bron also sternly said that he couldn’t comment on the loss on behalf of the entire team. Further, James made it pretty evident that he wasn’t all that elated after sustaining the largest loss of his career. He even issued a stern warning to the Lakers organization, stating that a lot had to be changed.

Advertisement

During the episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, the entire panel tried to decipher LBJ’s behavior. According to Arenas, there was a possibility that the Lakers could witness the King demanding a mid-season trade.

Agent Zero asked, “When was the last time LeBron (James) ain’t trade in the middle of the season?”

LeBron James has been leading the subpar Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had incredible success in the off-season. Rob Pelinka managed to acquire the likes of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, and Christian Wood. Goes without saying, the roster was star-studded and everyone expected LeBron James and Anthony Davis to lead this squad to be a top seed in the West.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Purple & Gold have been subpar to begin the campaign. With just over a month completed, the California side has a 10-8 record. Sitting 7th in the West was not something that the Lakers Nation envisioned.

Advertisement

Entering the 2023-2024 campaign, Anthony Davis was expected to step up and take on the leader role. Instead, AD has been extremely inconsistent. With Davis being unreliable at times, Bron has to carry the team’s load once again. And at age 38, King James is doing a great job of the same. In Year 21, the forward has been averaging 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

One of the very few silver linings for Darvin Ham’s team has been their performance in the In-Season Tournament. Going 4-0 in the group stage, the team has qualified for the knockout stage and has a legit shot at competing for the $500,000 cash prize.