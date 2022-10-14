“Can Giannis Antetokounmpo Shoot?”: Ben Simmons Goes on Loud Rant While Trying to Defend His Poor Shooting

Ben Simmons has had enough of being called a bad shooter, as he goes on a cryptic rant, also mentioning Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fans are looking forward to the 2022-2023 season as opening day comes closer. One thing they’re all focused on is this year’s contenders.

Two of the best teams in the league come from the Eastern Conference, namely the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Nets with their ‘Big Three’ of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons.

There is particular interest in Simmons who is returning after quite some time. In fact, fans are reminding him about his poor shooting, something that Ben isn’t too happy about.

Ben Simmons goes on a cryptic rant about his shooting and questions if Giannis Antetokounmpo is any better

As Ben Simmons prepares to return to action, it looks like his haters had resurfaced as well. They have begun reminding the big guard of his poor shooting with the regular chants of ‘Ben can’t shoot’.

Well, it looks like Simmons has had enough, as he went on a rant in an interview with ESPN recently. A cryptic one at that, as he called out two-time MVP and NBA Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo, claiming the Greek Freak couldn’t shoot either.

Ben Simmons on people saying ‘Ben can’t shoot’ “They’re going to say that regardless. Even if I hit a shot, what are they going to say? ‘I still can’t.’ F—, I can’t make everybody happy, you know? … That’s like saying can Giannis [Antetokounmpo] shoot? Can he?” (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/3QWM0fV1SW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2022

Ben clearly isn’t happy with the chants. However, calling out Giannis is a bit far-fetched.

The Greek Freak may not be Steph Curry, but he certainly shoots a heck of a lot more than Simmons does. Hopefully, Antetokounmpo doesn’t take Ben’s words to heart.

Ben Simmons will face Giannis Antetokounmpo on the 27th of October

With everything that Ben has said so far, it’s only a matter of time before the tabloids start making a big deal out of it. This should make the Bucks and Nets match scheduled for October 27th all the more interesting.

Especially if fans get to see sparks fly between Simmons and Giannis. It certainly will be a game to keep an eye out for.

