Can Warriors Draft Bronny? Stephen Curry’s Reaction to LeBron James Trade Rumor Leaves Fans Wondering

According to recent reports, the Golden State Warriors pursued LeBron James during the trade deadline, but the teams failed to conclude a deal. With talks now going cold, the Warriors might have to take on ‘unconventional methods’ if they want to acquire the King. James has made it known that one of his NBA goals is to play alongside Bronny, LeBron’s oldest son, who is currently playing for the USC Trojans.

As a Trojan, Bronny isn’t having the greatest season. In his freshman season, junior James is averaging 5.8 points, and 2.6 assists in 20 minutes a night. Many scouts have called Bronny a late-blooming prospect. Moreover, he is also recovering from a cardiac attack that happened last August.

That being said, Bronny will most probably take off deeper into the season. The USC Trojans guard has incredible vision and IQ, and many believe that he will be given the keys to the Trojans next season. So, from the looks of it, Bronny will be declaring for the draft after playing a few more seasons in college.

That’s good news for the Warriors, as they currently have no picks in the 2024 draft. But the Warriors might get their chance of snagging Bronny in the 2025 draft, as they are currently holding onto a 1st and 2nd round pick in the draft.

Once the Warriors draft Bronny, it can surely help them in acquiring LeBron as well. The Warriors have a lot of young assets and an aging All-Star, thus making a deal with the Lakers a very real possibility.

Stephen Curry reacts to the LeBron James trade rumors

After the game last night, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was asked about his view on the LeBron James saga. The reporter asking the question didn’t specify LeBron’s name, but the Chef caught on quickly. Reacting to the news, Curry said,

“It’s always a surprise when stuff like that gets out because I’m assuming that every team is making calls that if every fanbase or media group would know about it, it would normalize the conversations that happen in the front office, especially around the trade deadline when you’re exploring around the league who’s available and who’s not.”

Curry didn’t seem shaken by the news in the slightest, as the Warriors guard seems to be used to such news around the trade deadline. Curry has been around the league long enough to understand the business, as the Warriors’ front office is known for their ‘Block Buster trades’.

Fans sure had a lot to say after Steph’s interview. Many believe that Steph’s a little too cool with the rumors, hinting at the Chef knowing something that we might not. Talking on the same lines, a fan wrote,

” don’t know…. he cheesing too much got something up his sleeve.”

While another X user wrote about the media,

” Why can’t they say Steph do you want Bron on the warriors.”

During an episode of ‘The Shop’, LeBron even hinted at the fact that he wants to team up with the Chef. But Curry has shut down the possibility of teaming up with LeBron on multiple occasions. Having turned 35 years, Curry will most probably require all the help he can get, as Curry makes his case for being the greatest point- guard of all time.