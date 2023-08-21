Only Wanting $20,000,000 In Cash, ‘Naive’ Shaquille O’Neal Rejected The Idea Of Equity In New Start-Up 27 Years Ago

May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful men on planet Earth. With a $400,000,000 empire to his name, Shaq has made his wealth thanks to numerous endorsements and investments. Having companies like Lyft, Apple, and Google in his portfolio, makes him one of the most savvy investors out there. However, when he was much younger, the idea of investing and equity did not make sense to him. So much so, as revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair, he gave up $20,000,000 in equity because it didn’t come in cash.

Big Diesel has developed quite a reputation for himself as an investor. Reportedly making $112,000,000 for every $100,000 invested, his business acumen has been praised by many. Even his Inside the NBA crewmate Kenny Smith has had high praise for him. He credits him for his investments and has even received advice about the same from the big man.

Shaquille O’Neal once turned down $20,000,000 in equity because of his naivety

Speaking to Vanity Fair, American investor Bill Gross revealed he once met Shaquille O’Neal. The Hall of Famer drove out to meet him, where they had a meeting to discuss business. Gross was convinced he could create a competitor to Amazon and was keen to bring Shaq on board. He believed The Big Aristotle would be the perfect face for this new company.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Shaq demanded that he receive $20,000,000 in cash. However, Gross wanted to give him the same, but in equity. At the time, O’Neal had just signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, and while he was interested in business, the idea of equity was foreign to him. As such, he rejected the deal, simply because he wanted cold hard cash. Take a look at the tweet by Ayesha Selden below.

“According to the Idealab founder, Shaq wanted $20 million for his role in the company in cash. Gross was willing to give him that much in equity, but the basketball star wouldn’t have it.”

Since then, Shaq has done his homework. His investment portfolio is a big part of his $400,000,000 net worth. He has found an incredible amount of success as an equity shareholder and is the 2nd largest shareholder of Authentic Brands Group. The same group holds the rights of icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. It’s safe to say, O’Neal is a big player in the investment game.

Shaq emulates Michael Jordan and credits his failures for all his success

Michael Jordan made headlines years ago when he spoke about failure. Known for being a perennial winner, Jordan claimed his numerous failures were the reason why he succeeded in life. Along the same lines, Shaquille O’Neal has also used his failures to find success. He spoke about how disappointment makes one stronger, and that it’s important to learn from mistakes and never make them again.

Clearly, this philosophy has been working wonders for him. And, given all his success, Shaq continues to be a shining example for all those who aspire to be like him.