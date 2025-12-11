“I Never Looked Up to Kobe”: Michael Redd Drops the Truth on His Relationship With the Mamba

Michael Redd was one of those guys who never quite got the spotlight he deserved, even though he quietly fried defenses for years. His lefty stroke looked automatic when he caught fire, and was only matched by his fierce competitive edge. Because Redd played on a small-market Bucks team, a lot of his brilliance flew under the national radar, but players around the league knew exactly how tough he was to guard.

Kobe Bryant certainly saw it, and when the Black Mamba gives you respect, you know you’re the real deal. That kind of praise didn’t come easy, especially from someone as competitive and demanding as the Hall of Famer. Redd earning that level of recognition just shows how underrated he truly was during his era.

Redd recently spoke about his incendiary 45-point performance against the Lakers and Kobe in 2006 during a new video on his YouTube channel. The one-time All-Star set the stage by claiming that Kobe, as intimidating as he was to many in the league, was never someone he looked up to. Instead, he saw Bryant as a colleague, a peer of basketball greatness.

“I never looked up to Kobe, we were peers. Obviously, I can glean from him and learn from him, there’s no question,” began Redd. “We had worked out together for some time, particularly with our Olympic run together. So I was able to learn a lot of things from him.” He’s referring to the 2004 Olympic run, where Team USA won the Bronze medal despite the talents that were on the team.

After a few moments, Redd then touched on the showdown against Kobe, specifically how mentally focused he was going into it. “I took that game very, VERY seriously. Obviously, number one, I wanted to win. Didn’t know it was going to be that type of night. But I had a sincere focus going into that game. Number one, wanting to win, and number two, how could I compete at a high level against him on his home court?”

After the Bucks won, Kobe went to leave the court, but returned to congratulate Redd on his performance. Redd then opened up on the friendship the two had formed behind the scenes. “Kobe and I have a friendship. It wasn’t very public, but behind the scenes, we became very close during that time period. The people that you respect the most are the people you want to destroy the most, actually.”

“At that time, Kobe was very reluctant to bring people into his circle. So for me to be a friend of his at that time, and then have some closeness to him, was a tremendous honor. But part of that dynamic and that respect is that you have to bring it to him,” he added. That’s not new. Kobe was very careful about who he let in. His personal guard was as strong as his defense.

Redd’s story isn’t just about scoring points or hitting big shots, it’s about earning respect at the highest level of the game. He carved out a legacy quietly, and earned the admiration of one of the fiercest competitors basketball has ever seen.

The 45-point night against Kobe wasn’t just a career highlight; it was a testament to his work ethic, focus, and the kind of player who commanded respect without needing the spotlight. For fans who remember him, Redd stands as a reminder that true greatness isn’t always measured by headlines, but by the impact you leave on your peers and the game itself.