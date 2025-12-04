Candace Parker Raises One Crucial Question LeBron James Has to Consider About Protecting His Legacy

LeBron James, for the first time in his career, is facing “washed” allegations, with his tired-looking performance against the Phoenix Suns confirming for many that his best days could finally behind him. Amid this, Candace Parker noted that every player adjusts to new roles differently, and she suggested that LeBron may soon be forced to make a difficult decision.

The Los Angeles Lakers no longer appear to rely on James the way they once did. They have Luka Doncic and a strong second-scoring option in Austin Reaves. James even missed the first few weeks of the 2025–26 season due to a sciatica issue, a stretch in which the Lakers thrived despite his absence.

So how does one of the greatest players of all time accept that his role on the team he led to a championship in 2020 has diminished? According to Parker, James must be honest with himself.

Former Laker Matt Barnes, during an episode of All the Smoke, asked Parker whether James might struggle to adjust to this new role, and she replied, “I think every player is different, from whatever role you play. It is just you deciding what you want next.”

Parker further argued that if winning matters more to James than leading a team on the floor, then he should sit back and enjoy the Lakers‘ performing well without him.

“If winning is truly the goal, then you have to humble yourself,” the WNBA legend declared. “You have to realize that you are not playing this role winning and to me, I feel that’s the reckoning. Like, father time, it doesn’t matter how long, it is delayed, it is not denied. It’s going to catch up with you.”

For Parker herself, she decided to retire before her form took a major dip because she didn’t want the basketball community to remember her for ‘what she used to do’. The negatives were outweighing the positives, and that’s what Parker feels James should also sit and think about.

“I think Bron, honestly, the amount of years he’s played, he’s added to his legacy tremendously,” she continued. “I think a conversation that every player should have is — is this outweighing? is this more positive than negative?”

Parker further pointed to James’ sciatica and noted how injuries are constantly affecting him. It’s affected his “freak athlete aura” somewhat, and Parker feels that it’s only made him more human.

“With these injuries piling up, he has to figure out… is it worth it?” she added.

Parker did not directly opine that James should retire or sink deeper into a bench role. But she certainly did hint towards the same. James is turning 41 in a couple weeks, and if he plays just for the sake of it, it’ll be a painful stain on his incredible legacy.