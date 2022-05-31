“The Ultra-VIP Shaq Million Dollar Experience at Shaq’s Fun House is LEGENDARY!”: How Shaquille O’Neal’s Fun House Super Bowl parties offer the ultimate luxury experience money can buy

Shaq offers the best of the best at his annual party royale, Shaq’s Fun House, especially on his Ultra-VIP Shaq Million Dollar Experience

Big Diesel is also known for his stints as a DJ and for generally being party-happy. Shaq wears his emotions on his sleeve and exudes positivity.

A fan of music and music festivals, Shaquille O’Neal is the voice behind four studio albums. A celebrity with varied interests, Shaq’s work outside basketball is amusing, to say the least.

Also read: “I invested only in products I like such as Apple and Starbucks”: Shaquille O’Neal broke down his stock investment policy as one he bases off of him loving a product

Shaq is also known for being a man of the people. From starting his line of affordable sneakers to charitable services, O’Neal has been a voice for accessibility to the masses.

However, there’s one instance where Shaq reserves the experience to the cream of the cream.

The Ultra-VIP Shaq Million Dollar Experience.

What is the Ultra-VIP Shaq Million Dollar Experience?

Part of Shaq’s annual party royale, Shaq’s Fun House, the Ultra-VIP experience is the ultimate luxury party experience.

The Ultra-VIP experience is something out of a dream. The ticket holder is offered services like a private jet to LA, an on-stage VIP table, transportation in a Rolls-Royce, and unlimited alcohol amongst other things.

👯 🎪 🤹‍♀️ DJ Diesel’s set was absolute madness when @SHAQ brought all the performers on stage! pic.twitter.com/4Lxh3NlcLB — Shaq’s Fun House (@ShaqsFunHouse) February 21, 2022

With performances from artists such as Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Shaq himself, the guests are in for a musical experience too. The guest list at the party involves the stars of LA limelight and range from NBA and NFL pros to rappers and movie artists.

Other attractions in the past have ranged from 80-foot human slides to Shaq sized NBA Jam cabinets.

Shaq really does know how to rock a party, when he isn’t dominating the basketball court. A man for all ages, long live Big Diesel!

Also read: ‘Favourite diet? No diet; I like chicken wings and pizza’: When Shaquille O’Neal hilariously revealed his regimen to stay fit