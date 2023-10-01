“Shoutout to 2K, Y’all Bulls**t”: Kyrie Irving, Angry at His 90 OVR Rating, Demands His Numbers to Get Bumped Up

Kyrie Irving has been on the news for all the wrong reasons the past few seasons. However, fans still know the wizardry Kyrie is capable of on the hardwood. A literal real-life cheat code, Irving’s character in NBA 2K is also pretty good. Having an overall rating of 90 on the game is a huge achievement for any top-tier player. However, Irving isn’t satisfied with the ratings that NBA 2K has awarded him. Hilariously calling the ratings “bulls**t”, the Dallas Mavericks guard revealed what he believed his true ratings should be.

Kyrie Irving has one of the smoothest styles the NBA has ever seen. Having incredible control with the rock in his hand and a terrific jump shot, Irving’s game is extremely visually appealing. In fact, newly signed Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard recently claimed that Irving has ‘the most beautiful game in NBA history’.

Kyrie Irving expresses dissatisfaction over his NBA 2K24 rating

No player is ever satisfied with their 2K rating. They always believe that they deserve a higher rating. Kyrie, who is among the higher-rated players across the league, is not content with his 90 overall as well.

In a recent interview with Kyrie Center, Kai spoke about his 2K24 rating. Irving revealed the stats that he believed he deserved for the following skills – three-pointers, free throws, layups, and playmaking.

Kyrie: Man, bump them 2K stats, man. This is my shoutout to 2K, y’all bulls**t. Nah, I’m sorry (laughs).

What’s your three-pointer? Where it at and where it should be.

Kyrie: I think my three points are like an 80?

84.

Kyrie: It should at least be a 92.

Okay, your free throws?

Kyrie: 100!

Yeah, they’re at a 91.

Kyrie: It should be at a 98.

Layups?

Kyrie: I should be a 99. Easily… Playmaking, I’ll probably want to be a 92.

Finally, Uncle Drew disclosed that he didn’t really care what his ratings would be by the end of the season. However, he did explain how he was supposed to be higher than 90 by virtue of being a 13-year vet.

Kyrie: My overall is a 90. That’s what I’m saying. I don’t really care what it’s gonna be (at the end of the season). I know where I deserve to be. 13 years in the game and you rate me a 90?! They don’t have me rated high enough. I’m not jacking that.

Statistically, Kyrie has had one of the best campaigns of his career. In the 60 games that he suited up this past season, the former Duke Blue Devil lodged 27.1 points and 5.5 assists per game. However, his rating has been the lowest since the NBA 2K17 version of the game.

Irving was the cover athlete for NBA 2K18 and was rated a 93. However, his stats were not quite as good as they were this past campaign. Hence, it seems like Kai’s request for a bump in his rating is valid.

Kyrie believes he is ‘the King of handles’

During media day, Kyrie Irving was asked to name a player with the best handles in the NBA. Without giving it much thought and being as respectful as he could be, Irving showered himself with some huge praises.

Question: “Who do you think has the best handles?”

Kyrie Irving: “I would say that I am the King of handles right now. This is just for the time being until somebody better than me does some even more spectacular stuff, more exciting stuff. But you’re looking at him. I feel like I have the best handles and also the best creativity out there.”

It may seem as though Irving is slightly cocky. However, the eight-time All-Star is not wrong in backing himself. One of the most craftiest guards that the league has ever seen, Kyrie is a magician with the rock in his control.