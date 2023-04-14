Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight vs Wolves?: Thunder Star’s Availability Report Is a Positive One Ahead of Anthony Edwards Matchup

Apr 12, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is congratulated by forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) after being fouled by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Against all expectations, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder managed it. Despite the Pelicans’ stellar form coming into the play-in tournament, they were able to move on to the game to decide the Western Conference’s 8th seed for the playoffs. And of course, they gave fans one heck of a game while doing it.

However, the journey has only just begun on this one. After a day’s break, it is now on the franchise to win their next game against an injured, yet very competent Timberwolves side tonight, something the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would help massively with.

That said, will Gilgeous-Alexander be available to participate in this massive contest against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is healthy and raring to go against the Minnesota Timberwolves

At this current moment, only Chet Holmgren, Kenrich Williams, and Aleksej Pokusevski have been reported to be on the injury list by ESPN. So, while the OKC Thunder aren’t at full strength heading into this matchup, their star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fit and fine ahead of this game.

“He play like Snoop Dogg, he kind of reminds me of me.” – Snoop on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 🤣 Do y’all see the comparison?pic.twitter.com/rhZ6jPb7tt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

Now, the only question is, can Gilgeous-Alexander guide the OKC Thunder to their first playoff appearance since the Orlando Bubble? Or will their hopes be left hanging just short of becoming reality? Given how incredible this year’s play-in tournament has been, it really could go either way.

What did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander average during this past regular season?

In 68 games played, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1 block per game. Additionally, he shot 51% from the field, 34.5% from three, and 90.5% from the charity stripe.