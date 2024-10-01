Carmelo Anthony Encapsulates What LeBron James and Bronny Felt During Media Day in 3 Words

NBA media day saw LeBron and Bronny James suited up in the Lakers’ purple and gold for the first time as teammates. The moment was unprecedented and iconic since the two are the first father-son duo in NBA history.

LeBron took to Instagram to share a post commemorating the James family’s historic accomplishment. NBA fans gathered in the comment section to celebrate the special occasion.

King James’ classmate from the 2003 Draft and a close friend of the family, Carmelo Anthony, shared some heartfelt words on the post as well. Melo commented,

“Nothing like it.“

During the Lakers’ Media Day availability, the four-time NBA champion revealed what it means to play with his son. He said, “It’s pure joy, to be honest, to be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow.”

LeBron has always taken his responsibility seriously as a father. He made it a point of emphasis to show up to as many of Bronny and Bryce’s basketball games as possible. James did the same with his daughter Zhuri’s volleyball games.

Therefore, this was an emotional moment for him.

Additionally, Bronny revealed what it means for him to be teammates with his father. The rookie guard noted practice as a surreal feeling. He said, “That’s such a crazy feeling to be in practice with your dad. Competing at a high level. But on the other side of that, having to go against LeBron James is kind of a lot in practice every day.”

The inspiring achievement of LeBron and Bronny has prompted many other prominent figures to voice their praise. LeBron’s former Cavaliers teammate, Dion Waiters, was in disbelief when expressing his emotions in a comment under the post, “Having ya junior next to you along both of y’all journey is crazy!”

But it was Carmelo Anthony’s message that really stole the limelight because Melo’s son Kiyan is also on the brink of an NBA career. Anthony, who retired from the NBA in 2023, missed out on playing with his son in the NBA narrowly.

Carmelo is heavily involved in his son’s basketball career

Like LeBron, Melo has been instrumental in his son’s development as a basketball player.

Kiyan Anthony is one of the best prospects of the 2025 high school class. He is the top-ranked player in New York and the 34th ranked player nationally.

Kiyan is approaching his senior season with offers from programs such as Syracuse, Florida State and USC. The 6-foot-5 guard is on path to competing with Bronny, the same way their fathers did.