Carmelo Anthony Explains How The 2004 Finals MVP Changed His Entire Career

Carmelo Anthony’s time with the Denver Nuggets may get overshadowed by the team’s current three-time MVP, Nikola Jokić. However, that does not take away all the things that Melo did for the team during his tenure with the Nuggets. It was the 2004 Finals MVP that Melo credited for changing his outlook on the game for the rest of his career.

Melo recently hosted the Detroit Pistons legend, Chauncey Billups on his podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. And despite the Nuggets choosing Billups over Allen Iverson at the time, Melo is still grateful for what Chauncey did when he came into the organization.

“That was the biggest thing. I had to trust him. I knew he was a winner, knew he won, I knew his journey getting to that point. So, I knew he understood what was going on…So, he taught me little games within the game.”

Carmelo mentioned how Chauncey Billups took up a leadership role right away as he came to the Denver Nuggets back in 2008. But apart from running the team’s offense to perfection, Billups gave Melo tools of the trade that went on to help him for the rest of his career.

“How to see plays ahead of time, how teams set their plays up…So, those little tricks of the trade that a lot of people don’t really understand. Like, you need that.”

A point guard’s responsibility isn’t just to run the team’s offense as it was drawn out in the playbook. The point guard has to make sure everyone is getting enough touches throughout the game.

It shouldn’t just be the ball running through the star player of the team every time down the floor. So, Melo also credited Billups for keeping JR Smith, Kenyon Martin, Nene, and Marcus Camby happy, while making sure Anthony was getting the touches he needed during crunch time.

Chauncey Billups, also known as ‘Mr. Big Shot,’ was the focal leader of the Detroit Pistons squad that defeated the coveted Los Angeles Lakers team back in 2004. Since the Pistons didn’t have one true superstar who jumped out, the ball was spread evenly throughout the players.

But it was a different situation in Denver. Despite having JR Smith and Kenyon Martin, it was clear that Anthony was the main star on the team. And yet, Billups was able to get everyone enough touches without pissing off the team’s star player.

It was because Billups got through Melo, explaining how he could not come down the floor and pass him the ball for seven or eight straight positions. C-Bill was not only able to convince Melo of this new style of offense but he also parted some of the tools he picked up throughout his career. And that is something that Carmelo Anthony is thankful for, to this day.