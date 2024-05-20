Tyrese Haliburton Gives ‘Unexpected’ Credit for Blistering Game 7 Performance vs Knicks at MSG

The New York Knicks got caught in the crossfire as Tyrese Haliburton got into it with a fan at Madison Square Garden. In Game 7, Haliburton was as animated as he’s ever been, specifically going back and forth with a Knicks supporter sitting courtside. During the post-game conference, the Indiana Pacers’ All-Star highlighted the constant jawing with the spectator as a reason for his game-winning performance.

Known for being a calm individual, Tyrese Halliburton is not the player to get riled up after his interactions with fans. However, the pass-first guard went out of his way to search for some extra motivation to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana fans will be pleasantly surprised to see this side of the All-Star.

“He was just talking before the game… I knew I was going to have to pick somebody today to get me going and it happened to be him. Just got me going in the first quarter, just continued on. But I think that’s the game within the game,” Haliburton said.

Trash-talking right from the get-go seemed to bring out the best in Haliburton. He scored 14 out of his 26 points in the opening frame while knocking down 4 three-pointers on 80% 3FG, per NBA.com.

Leaving no scope of a comeback, the Indiana Pacers kept their foot on the gas even after leading by 15 points in the half and OG Anunoby succumbed to an injury. Relentlessly attacking the shorthanded Knicks in the paint eventually resulted in Rick Carlisle’s boys recording a 130-109 blowout win.

Tyrese Haliburton also blew up on social media for his post-game outfit. After clinching the series 4-3, the 2023-2024 Assist Leader pulled up to the press conference wearing a hoodie displaying Reggie Miller’s iconic “choke” directed at Spike Lee.

Back in 1994, the Pacers and Knicks met at the Garden in game 5 of the ECF. Despite having a double-digit lead, the Knicks were defeated off the back of Miller’s 25 points in the 4th quarter. The win gave the Pacers a 3-2 series lead. 30 years later, Haliburton, who went 0-2 down with the Pacers, paid homage to a legend after the Indiana side came back to win the series 4-3.

Haliburton didn’t have to explain a lot when asked about the hoodie had had on. Instead, the 6ft 5 guard simply spoke about being comfortable.

“I’m just wearing a hoodie. I’d like to be comfy on the plane. I got this hoodie 2 days ago. Appreciate whoever gave it to me”.

The Indiana Pacers will next face the in-form Boston Celtics as their Eastern Conference Finals matchup. To upset the #1 team in the league, Haliburton will consistently need to put up similar performances as he did tonight.