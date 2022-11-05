“Shaquille O’Neal’s Theatre Shows Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Movie”: Fans Berate Shaq Over Hypocritical Take On Nets Guard

Kyrie Irving has found himself on the wrong side of history yet again. This time around, his inability to send out a proper apology during media sessions to the Jewish community and any other communities he’s wrongfully impacted has resulted in his basketball career, currently, existing in a state of limbo.

Of course, we’re talking about the fact that the Nets guard shared a documentary from 2018 called ‘Hebrews to Negroes’ on his Twitter. This film was filled with antisemitic tropes and fake quotes from Adolf Hitler.

When talking about this debacle on ‘Inside the NBA’, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley went in on Kyrie, calling him ‘an idiot’. Shaq would then express his disappointment with the fact that he’s even being called upon to talk about this, rather than actual basketball.

Fans however, after some digging, have found Shaq’s take to be extreme hypocritical.

Also read: What Movie Was Kyrie Talking About Prior To $1.2 Million Nets Suspension?

Shaquille O’Neal gets called a hypocrite following his Kyrie Irving comments

Some incredibly astute observations made by fans following the Kyrie Irving debacle has brought up some dirt on ‘The Big Aristotle’. It’s been confirmed through the tweet shown below that a theatre Shaq owns actually screened the movie Irving promoted, back in 2018.

Wait a minute, 3 years ago Shaq’s theater showed that documentary that Kyrie posted LOL! — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) November 5, 2022

The theatre is the Cityplex 12 in Newark, New Jersey and it was the one that showed ‘Hebrews to Negroes’. Shaq never addressed this at the moment of its screening and he has yet to address this currently.

With O’Neal being an incredibly public figure, it’s safe to say that the virality of this tweet would reach him soon enough. Him not having justified why a theatre owned by him screened this documentary however, has led to some fairly angry fans online.

What has happened to Kyrie Irving since his fateful tweet?

After having been addressed by multiple authoritative figures on social media such as NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, and Nets Governor, Joe Tsai, Irving has been suspended from playing basketball.

He’s had to forfeit over $1.2 million in game checks after being suspended for a minimum of 5 games. He’s also been suspended by Nike as they have cancelled releasing his Kyrie 8.

For him to be reinstated back into the league, he will also have to meet with multiple Jewish leaders in the Brooklyn area to fully grasp the harm he’s caused.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving is a Good Human Being!”: Stephen A. Smith Jumps To Nets Man’s Side Despite Antisemitism Controversy