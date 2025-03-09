“Stop Acting Like A B***h”: Dwight Howard Reveals He Was Kicked Off The Lakers After Cussing Out LeBron James

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) is met by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Over 22 years in the NBA, LeBron James has kept a cool head through his career’s many ups and downs. However, there is one word that consistently triggers the four-time MVP. Dwight Howard learned about it the hard way during his stint with the Lakers.

The 2020 NBA champion recently hosted Mario Chalmers on his podcast. Both Howard and James had been teammates with LBJ at various points in their careers. During their conversation, they bonded over the consequences they faced for calling him a ‘b***h’.

“‘Stop acting like a b***h,’ that’s it,” Chalmers recalled his heated exchange with LeBron from 2013. He wanted the team’s superstar to guard Paul George, who was heating up for the Pacers during a regular season game in December.

Though it got Chalmers benched, he argued that using James’ trigger word was worth securing the win. Unfortunately for Howard, he faced a worse reaction for using that word with the King. “I said that man and I got kicked off the Lakers,” the three-time Defensive Player of the Year revealed.

“That’s the year after we won the championship, man. It happened on defense, and I was like, ‘Yo, you gotta get back.’ And he got mad ’cause I said something and I was like, ‘Yo, stop acting like a b***h, man, goddamn.’ All we doing is talking. It ain’t like I’m trying to come at your manhood,” DH-12 added.

Chalmers was relieved to hear that he wasn’t the only one to be chewed out by James. However, in Howard’s case, his words led to an unceremonious exit from Los Angeles — one that both parties suffered from. Ever since the team parted ways with their veteran big like Howard and JaVale McGee, Anthony Davis was forced to play 5 for the team.

Throughout his career, AD had thrived at playing the 4. Even in his last weeks with the Purple and Gold, Anthony Davis continued to ask the team to get him a true center. The Lakers were at their best with a big like Howard or JaVale McGee, as it allowed AD to play at his natural position.

Nonetheless, even years after his exit, Superman continues to lobby for an eventual return to the NBA.

Dwight Howard shares the reason for his NBA exodus

Every off-season, the 39-year-old makes public announcements about his availability, hoping to land a roster spot in the NBA. However, he believes that there’s a reason why no team has taken him up on his offer yet.

“I feel like all of us go through this period where, once we come into the league, they build us up. Then, when it’s time for us to leave, they try to find a way to put us out. And I feel like I just got put in that same category,” Howard explained while talking to Carmelo Anthony on 7PM in Brooklyn.

It’s an unfortunate ending to a career that aged rather gracefully. Dwight won the 2020 bubble championship with the Lakers, and the following season, he would sign a 1-year deal with the 76ers. He returned to LA in 2021-22, though, for his third and final stint.

His production, though in limited minutes, was still highly effective as he tallied 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes of action per game. Since the end of that campaign, Dwight has continued playing overseas.