Carmelo Anthony Goes Off at Son Kiyan For Claiming LeBron James and Bronny Would Beat Them in A 2v2

Which father-son pair will prevail in a two-on-two match-up, the Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Anthony duo or LeBron James and Bronny James? While NBA fans would love to witness such a scenario unfold in their lifetimes, Kiyan Anthony didn’t look confident about his chances, giving the edge to the James duo. Naturally, Carmelo Anthony disapproved of his son’s take in the most hilarious manner.

In an interview with Overtime, Kiyan claimed that the chances of Bronny-LBJ overwhelming him and his father are high. He argued that while his father retired a couple of years ago, LeBron is still in the league, so, he might be able to close out the 2v2 scenario.

Melo’s son predicted that it would be a close one but the James duo would win by a margin of three to four points,

“I think Bron and Bronny will win, to be honest just because Bron is still in the league, he’s still doing what he doing, you know. I don’t know but it will be a close game, I feel it will be like 11-8, 11-7.”

However, his dad Carmelo Anthony believes that Kiyan is underestimating his father. He took to the comments section to voice his disagreement. Despite retiring two years ago, Melo fancies a win for the Anthony duo, commenting, “I still get to it.”

Additionally, he quipped about teaching his son a lesson when he returned home. He added, “@kiyan, remember you have to come home tonite” followed by four laughing emojis.

While Melo refuses to believe his son’s claims, Kiyan does have a point. LBJ is still at least a top-20 player in the league. Now that Bronny James has also joined him in LA, he’d become even better as a pro-hooper. Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony retired two years ago, and his son Kiyan is still in high school, thus the disparity in talent.

However, Melo is still committed to being in shape. He works out regularly and flashes his terrific on-court skill set regularly. Further, he has taken his son under his wing to try and shape him into a star player. Thus, the Anthony duo could still make some noise against the James duo.

However, in such a scenario, the lethal game-style of James is bound to tilt the balance in his favor. But one can’t underestimate Melo, whose competitive juices would reinvigorate in such a scenario. Overall, considering the context, Kiyan Anthony’s score estimation and win prediction make sense. It also shows his humble nature and willingness to improve his game.