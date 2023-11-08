“Randy Moss Was on the Team”: Jason Williams Reveals Why He Chose ‘Not to Tease’ NFL Legend Despite Beating Him to ‘Best Football Player’ Award

Jason Williams was recently a guest on the ‘Flagrant’ Podcast hosted by comedian Andrew Shultz and his buddies. Unknown to many, Williams actually went to school at DuPoint, the same school that produced NFL legend and first ballot Hall Of Famer, Randy Moss. Moss and Williams both were two-sport athletes, basketball and football.

While on the podcast, Williams was asked about taking the award for Football Player of the Year, when “Randy [Moss] was on the team” as well. The hosts even asked Williams if he ever teased Moss about the same. Jason, while answering the question, said,

“Naah, because he won player of the year in basketball one year too. I was not a bad quarterback though. “

The two West Virginia phenoms would go their own way, as they both decided to play different sports. Though Williams never received the same notoriety as his Du-point teammate, the point guard did manage to bag an NBA Championship in 2006 with the Miami Heat.

Even though Williams wasn’t the best player on the floor, he sure was the flashiest passer, being given the moniker of White Chocolate for his silky smooth passes.

Randy and Jason became best friends

Randy Moss and Jason Williams didn’t play on the same team till Randy transferred to DuPoint High School during his freshman year. The duo had actually met before during a game of Midget football in fourth grade. By the time they met again, Williams was throwing the NFL legend bombs at the end line, for touchdowns.

Williams, who was known for his arm, both in basketball and football, started his practice as just a four-year-old. Jason’s father was a state trooper and had a spare set of keys to the gym. This would give Williams an advantage over his peers, as he would spend the entire day in the gym, practicing unorthodox moves with the ball.

Williams played all four years of his high school basketball career and received all-state recognition as he won the Mr. Basketball award for West Virginia in 1995. Randy wasn’t far behind as he would win Mr. Football and Basketball next year, while also running track. The duo would go to take DuPoint to the State Championship finals, where they would lose to powerhouse Beckley in the final.

Since then, DuPont has become a defunct high school. The gym, which once housed Hall of Fame players, had to be torn down due to low enrollments and a lack of infrastructure. But if one still visits the school, the spot where Williams practiced his iconic behind-the-back passes might still be visible, as the West Virginia waits for its next Hall Of Fame hooper.