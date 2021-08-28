Basketball

“Carmelo Anthony has the worst poker face”: DeMar DeRozan and Gilbert Arenas snitch on Team USA basketball’s worst cards player

DeMar DeRozan
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"William Rondo heckling Russell Westbrook at every game at the Staples Center": Rajon Rondo reportedly being courted by LeBron James' Lakers after Grizzlies waiver
Next Article
"I think Michael is not proud of what happened either" - Sebastian Vettel demands for higher safety standards at Spa Francorchamps
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…