Carmelo Anthony Names His Pick of 4 Destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Every team in the league would love to add Giannis Antetokounmpo’s services to their championship campaign. However, only a few have the resources to make it happen. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes four teams stand apart from the rest.

ESPN insider Shams Charania recently dropped a bomb, revealing that Antetokounmpo is open to finding a new home. While rumors of a Giannis trade has been in the air for a few months now, Bucks having yet another disappointing season hasn’t helped the matters. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, nobody thought Milwaukee was a championship contender, but a playoff spot was certainly in play.

Instead, the Bucks have an 18-28 record and sit at the 12th seed. With Antetokounmpo projected to miss yet another 4-6 weeks with another calf injury, it’s safe to assume that they’ll continue to fall in the standings. To make matters worse, the Bucks don’t have their future draft picks.

Consequently, plenty of teams have been monitoring Giannis’ availability, hoping they can land the 2 time MVP. Carmelo Anthony believes the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks are among the favorites, with the Miami Heat as an honorable mention. However, the team with the best fit in Anthony’s opinion are the reigning NBA champions.

“OKC is the best fit for him,” Anthony said on 7 PM in Brooklyn. “It’s an easy trade, it’s a seamless trade.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the assets to complete a potential trade for Antetokounmpo. They have a treasure trove of draft capital along with young stars such as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Interestingly, the reality is that the OKC aren’t even among the teams inquiring about Antetokounmpo.

Even before this recent report, the Knicks have been the main team linked to Giannis. Anthony could certainly see the two-time MVP in the orange and blue, but highlights the implications a trade to the Big Apple would have.

“You talk about New York, that’s a legacy move. He instantly becomes the face of New York basketball,” Anthony proclaimed.

Those are some big shoes to fill. Many players may succumb to the pressure, but Giannis has shown that he thrives when the stakes are high. Nonetheless, there’s no telling exactly where the Greek Freak will end up.

There’s only a week remaining until the trade deadline. Taking everything into consideration, Anthony is firm in the team he believes Antetokounmpo will play for once the deadline comes and goes.

“I’m going to say Milwaukee. If it gets complicated as far as pieces moving, Giannis will be a Buck after the break,” Anthony said.

It should, however, be noted that the NBA has shown us that anything is possible. A week is still enough time to potentially finalize a trade. It’s just a matter of time before we find out where Giannis will spend the rest of the 2025-26 season.