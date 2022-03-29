“That’s Aron Baynes disguised as Steven Adams trying to get back into the league”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Kiwi’s doppelganger steals the show during the Warriors-Grizzlies clash

During the Warriors-Grizzlies matchup, Steven Adams shared a rather hilarious moment with his doppelganger.

Despite seeing Ja Morant wear streetwear and ride the bench against the Golden State Warriors, the 17,000+ Grizzlies fans at the FedExForum had a great time. Playing their 20th game without their All-Star this season, Steven Adams and co. managed to grab a huge 123-95 win over the Stephen Curry-less GSW.

Taylor Jenkins’ boys looked rather comfortable during the entire duration of the contest and seemed to have enjoyed themselves throughout the 28-point blowout.

Also Read: Skip Bayless applauds Memphis’s 18-2 record without their star, as they thrash the Warriors

During one point of the bout, the entire crowd ended up laughing seeing Adams spend a hilariously wholesome moment with his doppelganger.

Here, have a look at the video.

NBA Twitter reacts as Steven Adams shares a wholesome moment with his doppelganger

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

That’s Aron Baynes disguised as Steven Adams trying to get back to the NBA — The 16th Roster Spot (@16thRosterSpot) March 29, 2022

This is the only Steven adams doppelgänger pic.twitter.com/2p5pvHkYMZ — Patrick Popowitch (@patr1ck016) March 29, 2022

I love how much Memphis fucks with Steven Adams https://t.co/1nakZHt54o — Dingo (@NotReallyTweek) March 29, 2022

Aquamane doesn’t need a stunt double… He does all his own stunts ….. pic.twitter.com/imsSQ5dQ1t — Walking Memorial (@FULYEQUIPKID) March 29, 2022

Also Read: Memphis MVP frontrunner is excited about his team’s performance without him

Playing for his second NBA franchise, Adams is visibly enjoying himself in his first year in Memphis. Apart from enjoying himself around a young group of promising players, the Kiwi has been putting up a solid 7.1/10/3.3 per game.