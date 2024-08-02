Joel Embiid’s DNPCD Against South Sudan Has Celtics Legend Pondering Over Steve Kerr’s Power

Team USA’s first matchup against Serbia featured no Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton the entire game. As for the second matchup, Joel Embiid took their place, receiving zero playing time, courtesy of head coach, Steve Kerr. While one can’t argue with the results Kerr’s lineups have had, this Celtics legend expresses genuine concern over his ‘seemingly’ limitless power.

Advertisement

Brian Scalabrine, a.k.a. The White Mamba expressed his concerns over Joel Embiid’s DNPCD (Did Not Play-Coach’s Decision) against South Sudan. Talking to ESPN’s Frank Isola on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the Boston Celtics legend went on to discuss Kerr’s decision-making powers over who takes the floor.

“I wonder if Steve Kerr will go in a different direction moving forward with another guy that maybe, fits…When you have a bunch of guys, somebody has to sit. You can’t play everybody. And the fact that he went with an All-NBA guy over an MVP, means that Steve Kerr can pretty much do whatever he needs to do and sit whoever he wants to sit.”

Joel Emiid gets a DNP in Team USA's win over South Sudan.

@TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine react to Steve Kerr’s strategy after Team USA’s first two games

#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/C4t8MHusCd — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 1, 2024

Team USA’s head coach Steve Kerr has been experimenting with lineups since the start of the exhibition games. Going with an unconventional three-guards and a two-forwards starting five, Kerr’s approach in the Olympics has received some scrutiny online.

But Scalabrine’s main point of concern is Kerr’s ability to make rotational decisions without any supervision. The Golden State Warriors head coach first decided to keep Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton on the bench against Serbia.

What seemed more appalling to fans and a few former players was Kerr’s decision to play Derrick White over his five-time All-Star teammate, JT. Moreover, if Kerr wanted to go with a guard, he chose to overlook the Pacers All-Star point guard and still go with White.

And for the second game against South Sudan, Kerr decided to bench the league’s former MVP without any hesitation. While benching his premier center could’ve still been justified; not letting him play even a single minute has Scalabrine a bit concerned.

When asked why he decided to shut down Embiid against South Sudan, Kerr stated it was done to match the opposing team’s speed up and down the floor. And while the Philadelphia 76ers star is phenomenal at what he does, the seven-footer is a tad slower than other big men like Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo.

Embiid isn’t the only one on Kerr’s radar

Boasting a roster full of stars may seem perfect on paper, but managing players’ egos, their playing time, and requirements does pose a set of challenges. However, Kerr seems to have set the tone right out of the gate.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently gave fans and viewers a sneak peek into Team USA’s locker room at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Steve Kerr came out after the game last night and basically put out a Sermon. He said, ‘This is not the NBA. This is not a soap opera, this is not a drama. What we have here is a chance to win a gold medal.’”

"Steve Kerr came out after the game last night… and said, 'This is not the NBA. This is not the soap opera… What we have here is a chance to win a gold medal.' … They are going to put out the lineups that can win." —Brian Windhorst (📽️@GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/YwoCOhYQ0w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2024

Windhorst also went on to add that Kerr will continue to put forward lineups that have the best chance at winning games. He is not concerned about hurting or upsetting a player’s sentiments and will do what is best for the team.

So far, Kerr’s lineups have resulted in wins that had 26 and 17-point margins. So, as mentioned above, his methods may be unorthodox, but one cannot argue with the results.