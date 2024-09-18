“That Sounds Nuts”: Carmelo Anthony Shocked Lil Wayne Not Performing At Superbowl But Doesn’t Put Down Kendrick Lamar

More figures in the sports world continue to share their opinion on the Kendrick Lamar-Lil Wayne Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Carmelo Anthony stamps himself as the most recent to talk about it. The core of the controversy stems from the location of Super Bowl LIX, which is in New Orleans. That is the hometown of the legendary rapper Lil Wayne

Advertisement

Anthony took to his podcast ‘7 PM in Brooklyn’ to discuss the situation while sharing his opinion.

“That sounds nuts… How can you sit there and say Wayne doesn’t have enough hits? Wayne should’ve had that show. That should’ve been Wayne’s show,” Anthony said.

The NFL hasn’t spoken about the situation. However, it is believed the league didn’t extend the headline offer to Wayne based on the belief that he doesn’t hold enough mainstream value for the Super Bowl. A notion that Anthony couldn’t believe.

Considering that Wayne also is a very big representative of the NFL and the New Orleans Saints, there were clear ties to the sport. However, the selection team chose Kendrick Lamar to headline the performance. Although many are discrediting Kendrick due to their support of Wayne, Carmelo didn’t put down the Compton artist.

“I’m not mad at it. He’s going to put on a show. This is what he do. Also he’s got momentum. He’s a great performer,” Anthony said.

Kendrick was featured in Super Bowl LVI as a guest under Dr. Dre’s headlining performance. He won the crowd in the allocated time and resources he had. He’s expected to blow the waters of his past performance at Super Bowl LIX. Many other NBA personalities who have spoken on the situation don’t all share the same sentiment.

Kenyon Martin, a former teammate of Anthony with the Knicks, was adamant about the wrongdoings against Wayne. Calling out Rocnation on the ‘Gil’s Arena’ Podcast.

“You present sh*t, we tell you yay or nay. Roc Nation presents it, the NFL be like yay or nay,” Martin said.

On the contrary, there have been some who don’t think a Wayne halftime performance would be as good as people expect.

Jeff Teague took to his ‘Club 520 Podcast’ and expressed the reasoning as to why he’s glad Wayne wasn’t selected to headline the event.

“I don’t think I really want to see Lil Wayne at the Super Bowl. Cause I just know he’s not going to play the sh*t that we like. He’s going to play sh*t that the masses know,” Teague said.

Many have spoken out regarding the situation other than those responsible for the decision. Despite the controversy, as it stands Kendrick Lamar will be the headliner of Super Bowl LIX.