Kenyon Martin Speaks Out on Kendrick Lamar-Lil Wayne Controversy: NFL Should Have the Final Say, Not Jay-Z's Company

In a joint statement, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans. This decision sparked debates in both the music and sports world. While Lamar’s star power is undeniable, critics, including NBA veteran Kenyon Martin, believe that New Orleans native Lil Wayne would have been a better choice.

The ‘Gil’s Arena’ crew discussed the controversy surrounding the decision. Former top overall pick, Martin didn’t hold back in his distaste for the selection process.

“You present sh*t, we tell you yay or nay. Roc Nation presents it, the NFL be like yay or nay,” said Martin.

Many believe that personal grudges played a factor in Wayne being snubbed from headlining the halftime show. Martin was heated in his distaste for the NFL’s process and believed that Jay Z influenced the selection.

Additionally, Compton-born Kendrick was a part of Super Bowl LVI’s halftime performance as a member of Dr. Dre’s set. Many believe it needed to give a fresh voice an opportunity. However, Duane Brown, a former NFL offensive tackle, felt the decision to choose Kendrick was the right one.

“When you think of the Super Bowl, we’re talking about performing. There’s a few people that pop into your head immediately. Not right now… [Kendrick] is at his peak right now, they’re going to maximize that.”

Brown made another strong argument about the Super Bowl being in New Orleans in 2013, but Wayne wasn’t chosen. However, there wasn’t the same uproar as there is now.

“The Super Bowl was in New Orleans before and granted it was Beyonce. Nobody said ‘Oh well why didn’t Wayne go out there with her?’.”

Rappers support Wayne for Superbowl performance

Although fans across the world have voiced their opinions revolving around the Kendrick-Wayne controversy, those in the public eye haven’t held back either.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, a signee of Lil Wayne, took to X to go on a rant proclaiming the injustice served against the New Orleans star.

God will punish you. Mark my words.

The man that has not only pushed his pen the hardest, but gave the game more than 1 hip hop ICON as well on his watch? Represent the RAP game?!?!! The best RAPPER don’t represent the RAP GAME well enough 4u? Black ppl. Wow. If this don’t hurt… https://t.co/ONxZnL4KoO — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2024

Nicki held no punches when debating with a fan regarding whether Wayne deserved to perform at the Super Bowl. Displaying incredible passion. Although she mellowed down in later tweets.

“You can love & respect Kendrick and still love & respect Wayne. Even Kendrick loves & respects Wayne. Every real rapper loves & respects Wayne,” said Nicki.

Iconic rapper Cam’Ron took to his podcast ‘It Is What It Is’ to share his disdain for the decision.

“Listen, I love Kendrick Lamar. I love The Pop Out. I think he’s one of the top artists of this generation. Period. Hate the selection. It’s in New Orleans. You don’t get Lil Wayne? That’s what we doing?,” said Cam’Ron.

Wayne has previously voiced his desire to headline a Super Bowl halftime show. In an interview with Taylor Rooks in 2023, he explained this sentiment.

“Just as bad as I would want to see my name at the top of that list when I was whatever age it was, and I would bust into that office and get that Billboard magazine… As an artist, this is an achievement. This has nothing to do with the sport — that’s so crazy. I don’t care what teams are playing, what city it’s in…?”

Although Wayne voiced his eagerness to perform at the event, a selection committee chose the artist they desired. The one that is in charge of that selection process is Jay Z and his label Roc Nation.

Kendrick nor Wayne have addressed the controversy surrounding the decision. The two have made music together, so there is a possibility that Wayne could join Kendrick on stage.